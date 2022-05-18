The Verona softball team’s torrid hitting stretch continued after pulling out a win over Middleton and then hitting four home runs to rout Madison La Follette before seeing a nine-game winning streak snapped by Oak Creek.
Verona (14-4, 13-3 Big Eight) took sole possession of second place in the Big Eight after a 7-0 win over Middleton on Tuesday, May 10, in Verona. Freshman Mallorie Kreuser tossed a perfect game no-hitter in the win over the Lancers.
The Wildcats then crushed Madison La Follette 21-0 in three innings in a conference road game on Thursday, May 12. On the next day, Oak Creek pulled out a pitchers’ duel over Verona 2-0, in Oak Creek.
“I feel like the team is really coming together and we are putting everything into place,” said Verona assistant coach Michelle Schreier, who served as the head coach for seven of the past nine games with Todd Anderson battling an illness. “It seems like with some of the struggles of getting hits at the right times we are doing that now.”
Verona 7, Middleton 0
Junior Hilary Blomberg tossed a three-hit shutout and struck out 13 to lead the Wildcats to a win over Middleton on May 10, in Verona.
With the win, Verona avenged an earlier season loss to the Cardinals. Blomberg was in a groove, retiring the first 12 batters she faced and striking out seven straight at one point. Middleton singled to break up Blomberg’s no-hit bid in the fifth.
“I did know (about the no-hitter), but I try not to focus on that and get through one batter at a time,” Blomberg said.
Blomberg said she attacked the Cardinals’ hitters by moving her pitches around more and staying on the edges to get them to chase more.
“It’s nice to know now they know that I have a changeup,” she said. “Every time it seemed like it was unexpected pitch and they were ahead of it. It’s nice knowing I can still throw that when they are getting on me.”
Sierra Ejercito went 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Odalys Rivera went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
The Wildcats struck in the bottom of the first inning. Ejercito bunted for a single. Rivera followed with a single. With two outs, Verona’s Ellie Osting delivered a two-run single to give the Wildcats an early lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Verona had the leadoff hitter on three of the six times they batted. Ejercito singled to lead off the third and then scored when Blomberg reached on an error to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 3-0.
“The first time we played them it was our second game of the season, and I don’t think we really had found ourselves as a team,” Blomberg said. “I feel like we have found how to work together and bring hits together. Coming into today, we were on a roll and it’s just keep doing what we’ve been doing and shut them out.”
The Wildcats added to their lead in the fifth. Ejercito bunted for a single for the second time. Rivera followed with a single. Hilary Blomberg helped her own cause with an RBI single to center. Kresuer then came through with a two-run single to right.
Ejercito has displayed an uncanny ability to bunt for hits and take advantage of her speed.
“She’s really learning to see the field and place the ball where they are not,” Schreier said. “That’s the fun thing about being a slapper. You can kind of play games with the other team. She’s fast enough to catch people off-guard. When people are panicking they make mistakes.”
Bunting is one area the Wildcats have been working on to improve.
“If we are struggling with various types of pitching or if it’s a pitching duel and it’s the first team to make a mistake scores and that’s how you win,” Schreier said.
Verona 21, La Follette 0, 3 inn.
The Wildcats hit four inside-the-park home runs en route to a win over the Lancers on May 12, in Madison.
Kresuer pitched a perfect game no-hitter and struck out eight. She had plenty of help from the Wildcats’ offense.
Hilary Blomberg went 4-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and four runs scored. Leah Irvin finished 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs.
The Wildcats exploded for 15 runs in the third. Hilary Blomberg hit a two-run inside-the-park home run to center. Senior Jana Lawrence hit an inside-the-park three-run home run on a line drive to left. Addie Blomberg hit a three-run inside the park home run to center in the third.
Hilary Blomberg, who was a double short of hitting for the cycle, also delivered an RBI triple in the third.
Irvin smashed an inside-the-park home run on a fly ball to right in a five-run second.
Oak Creek 2, Verona 0
Oak Creek’s Riley Gruzielanek limited Verona to four hits in a nonconference road loss.
Oak Creek’s Madisen Noll came through with a two-run single off Hilary Blomberg in the first.
Blomberg then doubled in the first, but Verona couldn’t drive her in. Gruzielanek struck out five and walked one.
Blomberg pitched a complete game and gave up two earned runs on eight hits. She struck out four and walked one.
Ejercito, Addie Blomberg and Lawrence each had one hit for the Wildcats.