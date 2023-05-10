Senior Hilary Blomberg can be a difference-maker with one swing of the bat.
That’s why she may go down as one of the most prolific home run hitters in the history of the Verona softball program.
Blomberg has smashed 29 home runs – and counting – in less than three years with the Wildcats. Two years ago, she led the state with 16 home runs. Blomberg, a University of Wisconsin commit, has hit seven home runs and has 23 RBIs this season in 14 games. She is fifth in the state in home runs this year, one away from tying four other leaders.
She always seems to find a way to put the barrel of the bat on the ball. Blomberg didn’t want to be renowned as just a power hitter. She has proved that she is one of the top overall hitters in the state. She is hitting .585 this season and hit .600 last year.
There is a lot that has gone into her developing into one of the premier hitters in the state. It’s more than just swinging for the fences. She follows a stringent approach and is selective in hitting her pitch at the plate.
“I started using my legs and hips more so it (swing) wasn’t all arms,” she said. “I just found out how to use all of my body’s power and not just arms.”
When Blomberg comes up to bat, she places her feet about shoulder width apart with a slight bend of the knees as she crowds the plate. She puts her back elbow up and leans a little on her back leg, glaring at the pitcher as she awaits the pitch. Blomberg has a knack for keeping her balance and driving the ball.
Blomberg has taken the tutelage from some of the top hitting coaches, including Kaukauna assistant coach Steve Meredith, who coaches her club team, the Wisconsin Bandits 18U Gold. Kaukauna (11-0) is ranked No. 1 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Softball Coaches Association state poll.
She credits Meredith for helping her tap into even more power.
“He helped me improve my wrist snap at the right point,” Blomberg said. “He has an amazing hitting team. He is from a softball family and he’s a great hitting coach. I was a good hitter and he turned me into a great hitter.”
Blomberg is selective at the plate. She has the experience of being a catcher, pitcher and shortstop. She uses her knowledge of pitching at the plate by looking at the rotation on certain pitches.
“I’m a pitcher and a catcher so I have got good at reading pitches and the spins,” she said.
Opponents know she is one batter in the Wildcats’ lineup that could change the outcome of a game with one swing. That is why she reminds herself to be patient and hit her pitch.
“I don’t always get an opportunity to hit,” she said. “A lot of times I get pitched around.”
She started learning softball fundamentals at age 5 from Kelly Keyes, who was the organizer of the Verona Area Girls Softball Association. She attended an eight-week camp that Keyes instructed for three straight summers.
She then evolved into club softball and started playing with the Verona Cougars at age 8. Her mother served as her coach. She has played for several club teams the past seven years. Last summer, Blomberg and her senior sister Addie Blomberg – a South Dakota State commit – and the Wisconsin Bandits 18U Gold team went 20-9-1.
Two summers ago, Blomberg won the Midwest Fastpitch Showcase Home Run Derby hosted by Showtime Sports. She took second in the same home run derby last summer. Showtime Sports is an invitation-only set of exhibition games featuring some of the top college prospects that is attended by college recruiters.
“I always focused on hitting the ball,” Blomberg said. “Contact is a huge thing for me.”
She credits her mother and her father for getting her involved in softball pitching and camps.
“My mom helped push us further,” Blomberg said. “She made it fun and was a good coach. She was supportive. Both my mom and dad would get me in softball camps and pitching and hitting lessons. They wanted me to learn everything so I could pitch, catch and hit.”
That’s why she doesn’t want to be pigeon-holed just as a power hitter. She wants to strive to continue being an all-around hitter.
“If I always swing for a home run my average could dip,” she said. “That first year (16 home runs) was an amazing season. I have tried to focus on hitting for average, making contact and getting base.”
And with that focus even more home runs come. She’s embracing her role as a hitter. It’s one of the ways she could get on the field with the Badgers sooner next season.
“I’m primarily being recruited as a hitter,” Blomberg said after signing her National Letter of Intent on Nov. 9. “The coaches told me the fastest way I could play is probably as a DP (designated player) or pinch hitter.”