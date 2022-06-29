The Hawks Landing swim team hosted a double dual against Maple Bluff and West Side swim teams on Saturday, June 18, at Hawks Landing in Verona.
Lauren Konarske, 14, won the 100-yard individual medley with a time of 1 minute, 4.74 seconds. She also won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.24). Kyrah Kittleson finished first in the 100 free (55.74)
Konarske teamed with Sylvie Klestinski, Brooklyn Still and Kittleson to win the 200 free relay (1:57.73).
Emma Reed, 15, took first in the 100 backstroke in the 15-19 age girls’ division with a time of 1:06.70.
Kate Konarske won the girls 11-12 age 50 free (29.46). In the boys’ 11-12 age division, Henry Prahl took first in the 100 butterfly (30.61) and won the 50 free (28.07). Teammate Aaron Andrae, 12, took first in the 50 breaststroke (36.05). Konarske teamed with Hadley Bewhrend, Ellie Rathfelder and Ava Bauch to win the 200 free relay (2:09.44).
Grace Hoernke, 10, finished first in the 9-10 year-old girls 50 free (32.68) and 50 backstroke (40.03). Maggie Mulligan took first in the 100 IM (1:31.18). Hoernke teamed with Mulligan, Mia Waters and Stella Sauser to win the 200 free relay (2:25.83).
Kathryn Elliott won the 25 butterfly (22.72) and 100 IM (1:53.39) in the 8 and younger girls’ division. Adelyn Johnson won the girls 8 and younger 25 back (23.76). The 100 free relay team of Charlee Mackey, Elliott, Amelia Sharp and Elisabeth Kelter won the race with a time of 1:30.65. Mackey added a first-place finish in the 25 breaststroke (29.61).
In the 13-14 age boys division, Jacob Sanborn won the 100 free (56.95) and Hunter Franke finished first in the 200 IM (2:20.14). The Hawks Landing’s 200 free relay team of Quinn Bolger, Kemp, Franke and Sanborn finished first (1:45.31).
Elliott Kemp, 13, won the 13-14 year-old 100 IM (1:11.26) and 100 breaststroke (1:18.45). Tommy Knight, 13, took first in the 100 free (1:07.67). Elliott and Jack Knight teamed with Kellen Kemp and Cooper Jedd to win the 200 free relay (2:31.24).
The Hawks Landing 9-10 age boys division, won four individual events. Jack Elliott, 10, took the top spot in the 50 free (31.09) and won the 100 butterfly (32.65). Baker Sharp, 10, finished first in the 50 back (44.76) and Elliott Knight, 10, took first in the 100 IM (1:38.19). Grady Mattila, 10, won the 50- breaststroke (49.33).
In the boys 11-12 age division, Hawks Landing’s 200 free relay team of Prahl, Eli Mattila, Colin Burke and Lucas Porcaro took the top spot (2:16.20).
In the boys 8 and younger division, Liam Mohr took first in the 25 butterfly (21.31). Colin Mulligan won the 25 back (22.95). Mohr teamed with Will Roy, Colin Mulligan and Reid Olson to win the 100 free relay (1:20.62).