The Ridgewood Swim Team’s 11-12-year-old girls and boys swept every race en route to leading the team to a 715.5-299.5 dual meet win over the Seminole Swim Team on Saturday, July 9, at Ridgewood Pool in Madison.
With the win, Ridgewood improved to 5-0 this summer. There are many Verona swimmers who compete for Ridgewood and Seminole. Both teams are part of the Madison All-City Swimming and Diving League.
Seminole dropped to 2-3 with the dual meet loss. Most swimmers are gearing up for the All-City Swimming Championships July 28-30 at the Ridgewood Pool.
13-14 year-old division
Ellie Goodavish, 14, Ridgewood, won the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 8.94 seconds. Ella McGinnis took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:29.08). Annika Curran won the 50 butterfly (31.53).
Curran teamed with Jane Jensen, Sara Osthelder and McGinnis to win the 200 medley relay (2:11.17). The same quartet won the 200 free relay (2:00.74).
Seminole’s Molly Hoppe, 13, finished first in the 100 backstroke (1:11.24). Teammate Kennedy Faris, 14, won the 100 IM (1:11.66).
John Olajos, 14, Ridgewood, took first in the boys’ 100 free (1:05.98) and the 100 back (1:18.50). Olajos teamed with Jameson Bartels, Arthur Boldyrev an Emil Apodaca to win the 200 medley relay (2:22.17). The same quartet took first in the 200 free relay (2:03.91).
Seminole’s Levi Johnson, 13, took first in the 100 IM (1:18.81) and the 100 breaststroke (1:28.60). Teammate Brady Lake added a first-place finish in the 560 fly (36.99).
11-12 year-old division
Emmie Goodavish, 11, Ridgewood, finished first in the 100 IM (1:14.37) and 100 fly (32.66). Goodavish teamed with Marta Van Houten, Stella Whildin and Jane Martinelli to win the 200 medley relay (2:20.53). The same quartet won the 200 free relay (2:08.97).
Martinelli, 12, won the 50 free (31.30). Van Houten, took first in the 50 back (37.77). Whildin captured first in the 50 breaststroke (40.27).
Brecken Curran, 11, won the boys’ 100 IM (1:20.64) and 50 breaststroke (41.07). Curran teamed with Connor Krohn, Logan Urben and Sergio Cabada to win the 200 medley relay (2:34.56). Ridgewood’s Max Boldyrev, 11, Curran, Plautz and Cabada won the 200 free relay (2:09.79).
Boldyrev captured first in the 50 free (33.21). Cabada, 12, finished first in the 50 back (37.98). Plautz added a first-place finish in the 50 fly (44.73).
9-10 year-old division
Ridgewood’s Ella Urben won the girls’ 50 free (34.26) and 100 IM (1:29.44). Teammate Emma Seay, 9, took first in the 50 backstroke (45.82). Isha Sonnleitner, 10, took first in the 50 breaststroke (47.69).
Urben teamed with Clare Lenz, Sonnleitner and Caitlyn Holler to win the 200 medley relay (2:57.48). In the 200 free relay, Ridgewood’s Caitlyn Holler, Anneliese Erickson, Sonnleitner and Urben won the 200 free relay (2:39.45).
Seminole’s Alison Grady finished first in the 50 fly (38.68).
In the 9-10 boys’ division, Liam Nienajadlo, 10, Ridgewood, finished first in the 50 free (41.04), 100 back (58.11). Iktan Ramirez, 10, won the 100 IM (1:46.77) and took the top spot in the 50 breaststroke (53.91). Jimmy Jensen, 9, won the 50 fly (48.53).
Nienajadlo teamed with Gage Turkow, Charlie Penning and Henry Bromley to win the 200 medley relay (4:19.11). Nienajadlo and Ramirez teamed with Finn Cutler-Heiderscheit and Jensen to win the 200 free relay (2:51.71).
8 and younger division
Ridgewood’s Haven Werner won the 25 free (19.55).
Calliope Schmidt, Ridgewood, won the 25 breaststroke (33.90). Teammate Annabelle Haushalter won the 100 IM (2:42.85). Werner teamed with Mayah Colegial, Annabelle Skjervem and Haushalter to win the 100 free relay (1:31.29).
Seminole’s Bryn Martin finished first in the 25 backstroke (22.20). Seminole’s Emma Schinke took first in the 25 butterfly (25.33). Martin and Schinke teamed with Celeste O’Brien and Kennedy Kuehn to win the 100 medley relay (1:53.33).
In the boys 8 and younger division, Zac Holler, 7, Ridgewood, won the 25 free (20.11) and finished first in the 100 IM (2:04.12). Teammate Will Birling took first in the 25 back (31.35). Ridgewood’s Caleb Goodavish finished first in the 25 breaststroke (23.69) and took first in the 25 butterfly (16.41).