There is no offseason for some of the state’s top prep swimmers.
When it comes to swimming for several Verona Area High School student-athletes – they are pulling double duty this summer practicing and swimming in meets for club teams like the Ridgewood, Seminole teams and the Verona Area Swim Team.
Ridgewood faced Seminole in a dual meet on Saturday, July 9, at Ridgewood Pool in Madison.
“I’ve trained all summer for All-City,” said Verona sophomore Emily Spielman, who was a WIAA state qualifier in the backstroke last year. “I’m hoping for a good outcome.”
Many of the girls on the VAHS swim team are competing for club teams in the Madison All-City Swim and Diving League, as well as the Verona Area Swim Team – coached by Emily Paradis – a Freeport High School alumnus, who swam at the University of Wisconsin.
Spielman, a member of the Seminole Swim Team, won the 15 to 18-year-old girls division in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 11.75 seconds.
Spielman’s signature events are the 100 breaststroke and 100 fly. Her sister, Allison Spielman swam for Madison Memorial and went on to compete at Western Illinois University before the swimming program was cut.
“My sister was a breaststroker and I have learned a lot from her and training on that side,” she said.
Spielman was back in a meet with Seminole for the first time after taking some time off.
“It’s hard to get back into it,” she said. “The walls were tough. I used the underwater as my advantage.”
Spielman enjoys the friendly camaraderie and competition with VAHS teammates on other club teams.
“I think it gives me more competition to race against them in the summer,” she said. “There are always people you can talk to on another team.”
One of those for Spielman is Verona sophomore Addisyn Roswold, 15, of Ridgewood.
Roswold finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.43). Roswold was a state qualifier in the 100 breaststroke as a freshman last fall for the Wildcats.
Another swimmer looking to get the most out of the summer is Madison West senior Ellen Osthelder. She’s swimming for Ridgewood and can’t wait to see where the sport takes her at the next level.
“I would love to continue competing in the sport. I’m just determining at what level whether it’s in college or club,” said Osthelder, who finished 11th in the Division 1 state meet in the 100 butterfly, 15th in the 50 free and was a member of the Regents’ third-place 200 free relay team last fall.
Osthelder won the 200 individual medley (2:32.77) and took first in the 100 butterfly (1:08.01). She teamed with Ameila McCartney, Roswold and Jillian Holler to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:07.91. Osthelder teamed with Annabelle Fowler, Audrey Braun and Holler to win the 200 free relay (1:55.51).
Holler, who will be a sophomore at Madison Memorial, finished seventh at state in the 100 free last year.
In the boys division, Max McCartney, 18, Ridgewood, won the 100 free (54.93) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.59). McCartney just graduated from Verona this year. McCartney teamed with Jacob Strobel, Scott Jenn and Henry Affeldt to win the 200 medley relay (1:59.21). In the 200 free relay, he teamed with Jenn, Calvin Patton and Affeldt to win with a time of 1:44.37.
Grayson Neumann, 15, Seminole, who will be a sophomore at Verona, looks forward to swimming against former teammates.
“My goal is to get out there, have some fun and do the best I can and prepare myself for the upcoming high school season,” Neumann said.
The other Verona boys swimming for Seminole are Liam Updegrove, Oscar Carabell and Caleb Rost.
Neumann has his sights set on the All-City meet July 28-30.
“My end goal is to win All-City,” he said. “I think it will be a tight race. My overall goal is to win as many of my races as I can.”