When discussing the discus in the Verona Area High School track and field program, the one name synonymous with the Wildcats' success in that event for decades has been Bill Sullivan.
Sullivan, 81, was inducted into the Wisconsin Track and Field Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Feb. 4, at the Madison Marriott West.
Sullivan served as a volunteer track coach for 25 years at VAHS. He is believed to be the first full-time assistant coach to earn hall of fame honors.
Sullivan joins his son, Luke Sullivan in the WISTCA Hall of Fame. Luke Sullivan – who owns the Division 1 state record in the discus (193 feet, 3 inches) – was inducted into the WISTCA Hall of Fame in 2002. Luke received first team All-American honors, won three national meets, was the top-ranked high school discus thrower in the country and received a full scholarship to UCLA under the tutelage of his father, Bill.
Bill Sullivan started his coaching career during his master’s study at the University of New Hampshire (1963-1965), continued it in the Peace Corps in Venezuela, where he won a national championship in the discus in 1966.
For 27 years, he helped coach boys and girls throwers at VAHS, worked with national junior Olympic athletes, Badger State games competitors and attendees of Luke Sullivan’s All-American throwers clinic. During his career, he mentored 1,500 to 2,000 coaches and athletes. He coached four student-athletes at VAHS to seven individual state championships in the discus.
Some of the top performances from student-athletes he coached, included Becca Schmitz’s WIAA state discus championship in 1988; coaching his son Luke to three straight discus championships, 1992–1994, Jill Pedretti ,who was state discus champion in 1998 and 1999, setting the state record as a senior with a throw of 169-11, which still stands.
Pedretti was a first team All-American, ranked No. 1 in the country, and received a full scholarship to compete at the University of North Carolina. Bill Sullivan guided Drex Jackson to a state discus championship in 2011.