The state track meet will remain in La Crosse for at least five more years after the WIAA approved a five-year contract with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Explore La Crosse to host the state meet through 2026.
The agreement allows the WIAA usage of Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex and the fieldhouse starting in 2023.
The state meet has been hosted at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on the campus of UW-La Crosse since 1990, with the exception of 2020 when the event was canceled amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On behalf of the 516 schools in the membership, the WIAA extends gratitude for the generous support of Explore La Crosse and the supporting community, in welcoming this event to Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex at UW-La Crosse for the next five years,” Executive Director Stephanie Hauser said. “The outstanding track and field facility as well as the support of the community and the university make this the greatest of experiences for all who take part – student-athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and spectators.”
The state meet, hosted the first week in June, has attracted an average attendance of 15,732 throughout the 31 years in La Crosse, including an average of 21,000 in the five years prior to the pandemic, according to the WIAA. The projected annual economic impact of the state meet in the La Crosse area is approximately $4 million, according to the WIAA.
“Explore La Crosse is extremely proud to have helped facilitate this long-term agreement and secure the event for our area for years to come,” said A.J. Frels, Executive Director of Explore La Crosse.
“We are truly blessed to have so many great champion companies and organizations located in our communities,” he added. “They combined to create a regional effort to help ensure the La Crosse region retains this signature event and its enormous economic impact on the tourism industry in our area.”