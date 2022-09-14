Verona had two top-two finishers in the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Madison.
Russell Marks, a 1995 Verona Area High School alumnus, finished first in the 45-49-year-old age group and 25th overall with a time of four hours, 32 minutes. Andrew Babcock, a 1995 VAHS graduate, took second in the same age group with a time of four hours, 45 minutes.
Marks is the son of Verona boys cross country coach Randy Marks.
The Half-Ironman is a 70.3-mile event. The event includes a 1.2-mile swim that started in Lake Monona, then transitioned to a 56-mile bicycle race across rural Dane County and ended with a 13.1-mile run along the shores of Lake Monona.
The top overall finisher was Alfredo Ramirez Pinho who, clocked in with a time of four hours, 46 seconds.