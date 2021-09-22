Verona football coach Dave Richardson reached the 200 career win milestone after the Wildcats rolled to a 49-21 win over Beloit Memorial on Friday, Sept. 17, at Verona Area High School.
“It’s humbling,” Richardson said. “It’s pretty special. You don’t think about that and someone brought it up before the season that I was four wins away.”
Richardson becomes the 58th coach in Wisconsin to reach the 200 career win club. In his 29 years coaching at Verona, Richardson guided the Wildcats to a state quarterfinal berth in the WIAA playoffs in 2002 and the Division 2 state title game in 2008 when the Wildcats lost to Kimberly 28-14.
He’s only the second Big Eight Conference coach to reach the career wins milestone, joining former Sun Prairie coach Mike Hahn, who won 214 games from 1972-2002 with the Cardinals.
“I thought there would have been a lot more,” Richardson said. “I’m humbled and honored. I was just wondering how I got in there with guys who were role models for me. To be one of the only Big Eight coaches to do this is surreal.”
With the win, Verona improves to 4-1, 2-1 Big Eight, one game behind Sun Prairie and Middleton in the conference.
Verona senior quarterback Mason Fink scored five touchdowns to power the Wildcats to a hot start in the Big Eight Conference game with the Purple Knights. Fink completed 9 of 12 passes for 212 yards and four touchdowns. He opened up the scoring with a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter. Fink then tossed a 4-yard TD pass to Wesley Briquelet to give the Wildcats a 14-0 lead late in the first.
Richardson said Beloit Memorial stacked eight players in the box to stop the Wildcats’ running game.
“We took what they gave us and we are capable of passing the ball,” he said.
Fink tossed three touchdowns in the second quarter. He hooked up with senior Cole Jannusch on an 88-yard TD pass. He then tossed a 15-yard TD pass to senior Karson Mitchell and a 17-yard TD pass to Jannusch to give Verona a 35-7 lead at the half.
Jannusch had three receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior running back Isaiah Marsh barreled in for a 2-yard TD run in the third quarter. Senior Kyle Krantz returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring. Verona ran for 116 yards, led by Krantz who rushed for 85 yards on 11 carries.
The Wildcats’ defense forced two turnovers - an interception by senior NJ Elias and a fumble. Junior linebacker Mason Armstrong had a team-high 12 tackles. Junior defensive linemen Drake Badger, Rayan Bertrand and senior linebacker Garrett Hoppe each had one sack.
Verona plays Madison La Follette (1-4, 1-2 Big Eight) on Friday, Sept. 24, at Lussier Stadium in Madison. The Lancers run a spread offense from the shotgun that looks to take advantage of big strikes. La Follette quarterback Kamarion James-Ragland has passed for 1,019 yards with 11 TDs and five interceptions.
“If we don’t get any pressure we will be in trouble,” Richardson said. “We will have to contain their receivers and we should have some blitz packages where we can get some pressure.”