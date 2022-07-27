New Verona football coach Andrew Riley and the Wildcat football team hosted a youth football camp on Monday, July 18 through Thursday, July 21.
The camp included 185 players from second grade through eighth grade. Third and fourth-graders focused on skills to become a better football player: Running and pursuit. The fifth and sixth-grade camp focused on the strategies of using various skills in individual, team and game situations. The seventh and eighth-graders got accustomed to a typical high school practice routine. The participants competed in individual, small group, team and special team segments culminating in 7-on-7 game play.
Riley, who is in his first year as a head coach, also hosted the Wildcat mini camp July 17-20. The VAHS team worked on individual offensive skills for their positions on Wednesday, July 20, and went through running offensive and defensive plays in goal-line situations.
The first practice for Verona this fall is slated for Aug. 2. Riley has planned a Parents Showcase on Aug. 5 where the team will practice to music, have food trucks and some players and coaches on the mic. Verona has a scrimmage at Waunakee on Friday, Aug. 12. The Wildcats open the season at Muskego on Friday, Aug. 19. The first home game for Verona will be against Oshkosh West on Friday, Aug. 26.