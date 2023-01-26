Weather Alert

...SLICK ROAD CONDITIONS DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE... Light snowfall this morning has produced a thin, slick coating on untreated roads and sidewalks. With light snow expected to continue all morning, road conditions during the morning commute will likely vary from wet to slick over short distances. This leads to reduced reaction time and decreased braking distance. Build in extra travel time and be prepared for slippery conditions during your commute.