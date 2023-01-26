Verona native Mallory Gerstenkorn will put Verona on the international map when she travels to France to compete in the French Cup Synchronized Skating Championships in Rouen, France.
Gerstenkorn, who is a sophomore at Verona Area High School, is a member of the Fond du Lac Blades. The Blades, who have competed in Anaheim and Boston this year, were selected by U.S Figure Skating to represent the country in the French Cup.
It was a little odd at first skating with all new people, but Gerstenkorn is glad that she got to meet people from new places and make relationships.
“Being able to spend time with my teammates and getting to travel to different places with them,” Gerstenkorn said is her favorite part about synchronized skating.
The Blades, now known as Team USA, leave for France on Monday, Jan. 30. They will be in France for a week and compete in the short and long programs on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4. Despite the championships being in Rouen, which is about an hour and 45 minutes from Paris, going to Paris is still on the bucket list, Gerstenkorn said.
It will be a special trip for Gerstenkorn as she has been skating since she was just six years old and is now competing in her seventh season of synchro. Synchronized skating requires a team of skaters to make formations and step sequences together at high speeds. The competitions use the same judging system as singles, pairs and ice dance.
Gerstenkorn said her team practices three times a week on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh. With teammates from seven different cities in Wisconsin and even some from Illinois, she is hoping that their hard work will pay off.
Gerstenkorn is ready to represent the community and country when she and her team take the international stage in the Synchronized Skating Championships.