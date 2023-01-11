Hello everybody! My name is Tyler Wied and I am extremely excited to introduce myself as the newest contributor for Wisconsin Media Group.
My role is a mix of an intern and a freelance writer. I will be working alongside Mark Nesbitt and Jack Miller in the sports journalism area of the paper. I will do my best to cover local sports, whether that being reporting on games or writing feature stories. Being able to be in the sports journalism industry has been a dream for me and I am grateful for the opportunity.
A little bit about myself – I recently graduated from Verona Area High School in June of 2022. I am currently enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and majoring in communications; however, I plan on transferring to UW-Madison or Madison Area Technical College in the fall of 2023 to study journalism and be closer to writing about local sports.
I've lived in Verona, Wisconsin my entire life, and I am glad to call myself a fan of all Wisconsin sports. Vikings fans, I’ll do my best to not talk about Super Bowls in my writing…
I also was blessed to play sports during my childhood up until my graduation. I played baseball, basketball and football up until I reached high school. Then, I transitioned into just baseball and football. Verona blessed me with great programs, such as the Verona Little League and the Wildcat Youth Football program. After playing varsity football and baseball my senior year, I couldn’t give up baseball and am now a member of the club baseball team at UWL.
My love for sports has been lifelong, but my love for writing actually started very recently. Last year, I worked for the VAHS school newspaper, the Cat’s Eye, where I really started to enjoy writing and reporting. I know how much an article can impact someone’s life, and I will work hard to share stories from the local sports area.
With this all being said, I am glad to embark on my new journey. I really hope you enjoy what you read, and please know that your feedback is greatly appreciated.