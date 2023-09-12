Verona senior Reagan McIntosh has been waiting two years to celebrate a Big Eight Conference championship again.
While the mission isn’t complete, Verona moved one step closer to that becoming reality after sweeping Middleton 25-16, 25-22, 26-24 on Thursday, Sept. 7, at Verona Area High School.
Middleton has won the conference title the past two years.
McIntosh – a Middle Tennessee State University commit – dished out 22 assists and posted a team-high 15 digs to lead the Wildcats to a sweep of Middleton. Verona (8-2, 4-0 Big Eight) remains unbeaten in the conference along with Janesville Craig (3-0).
“It’s a great feeling,” McIntosh said. “I haven’t beat Middleton since my freshman year and we haven’t been conference champions since my freshman year. I would love to go out with a bang.”
The Wildcats swept Madison East in three sets on Tuesday, Sept. 5, in Madison.
“We have talked a lot about the expectation we set for ourselves and how we bring that no matter who is on the other side,” Verona coach Jillian Haney said.
Verona 3, Middleton 0
The Wildcats rallied from six-point deficits or more in the final two sets to sweep the Cardinals.
Verona overcame some inauspicious serving early on. The Wildcats withstood four service errors in the first set to win. Verona jumped out to a lead behind a strong block in the middle until their serving set the tone. Verona senior Alexa Gueldner had a serve to give Verona a 19-14 lead. The Wildcats went on a 6-2 run. Senior MiKayla Ott closed the first set with a serve the Cardinals couldn’t handle.
Verona had 10 service errors in the match, but closed all three sets with an ace or pinpoint serve to win the set.
“It is a fine line,” Haney said of serving aggressively and giving away points. “We encourage – be aggressive and we let them do their thing behind the service line. We talk about getting into a rhythm and finding your groove. I’m more worried if we can limit the opponent to two or three points in any given run. I thought we struggled initially to find that groove with our serve and then we brought it when we needed to.”
Middleton raced out to a 13-6 lead in the second set. Verona chipped away at the Cardinals’ lead. Senior middle blocker Taylor Stremlow had a kill to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 20-17. Moments later, the Cardinals had two unforced errors with an attack being hit into the net and another hit went out of bounds that tied the set at 20. Stremlow had a block to again tie the set at 21.
Verona junior Kelsy Grant delivered an ace to give the Wildcats a 23-22 lead. After a service error by Verona, the Wildcats forced a sideout. Ott then came through with a serve the Cardinals struggled to return to end the set.
“I think this team is significantly better at battling through adversity even though this team is most of the same girls,” McIntosh said compared to last year. “Through club (volleyball) and the preseason we have definitely grown mentally and with conditioning.”
McIntosh said despite being down 12-6, she was confident the Wildcats could rally and said she’s not sure if the team could have done that against the Cardinals last season.
Junior outside hitter Ella Haines agreed with her teammates’ assessment.
“I think just focusing on our side and what we could control, keeping our energy up, communication up,” Haines said. “I think just not getting down on ourselves and pushing through. I feel like our mental toughness is a lot stronger.”
Middleton jumped out to a 12-6 lead in the third set. Ott had four straight service points and the Wildcats took advantage of some hitting miscues by the Cardinals to take a 21-20 lead. Stremlow came through with a kill and Haines’ hit went off the Cardinals to give Verona a 24-23 lead. After the fifth service error by Verona, the Cardinals returned the favor with a service error to help Verona regain a 25-24 lead. Haines delivered an ace to give the Wildcats the victory and sweep in the third set.
“Being the winning point was special,” Haines said. “We took them to five sets last year. Crushing them in three was amazing.”
Haines had a team-high 10 kills. Gueldner notched a team-best four aces and Stremlow had 2.5 blocks.
“She is a great athlete, but what I think what I love even more is she is a great person,” Haney said of Stremlow. “She is always team first and it’s never about her. She brings the energy, brings the hype and is athletic to make plays.”
Verona 3, Madison East 0
Stremlow had five kills and one block to lead Verona past the Purgolders.
Verona junior Emily Jensen posted five kills and had five digs.
Sophomore Anna Haines had a team-high eight assists and four digs. Senior Kate Grotsky added seven assists and Gueldner had a team-best five aces.