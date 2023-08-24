If Verona is going to get back on top in the Big Eight Conference, the Wildcats will have plenty of veteran leadership to lean on.
Verona returns eight letterwinners from a team that finished last year with a 25-8 record and second place in the Big Eight Conference at 9-1 behind unbeaten Middleton. Verona lost to Waunakee in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal.
The trio of starters back for Verona are senior Reagan McIntosh — who was first-team all-conference at setter last season — senior outside hitter Mikayla Ott and junior middle blocker Allison Bostley. Both Ott and Bostley were honorable mention all-conference selections last year.
Verona last won a conference title in 2019. Middleton, which has won 21 straight matches, has won the past two Big Eight championships.
“I think this team has goals to contend for a conference championship and a strong postseason run,” Verona coach Jillian Haney said.
The other returnees for the Wildcats are seniors Rafa Gandolfo-Bustamante, Alexa Gueldner, Kate Grotsky and juniors Ella Haines and Emily Jensen. Haines and Jensen will be outside hitters this season.
Bustamante and Gueldner will serve roles as defensive specialists/liberos and Grotsky will be a setter.
Haney said Verona has depth at every position and enters the season with experience.
“We have a number of veteran outside attackers who have worked hard in the offseason to come in prepared,” she said.
Two newcomers who could contribute right away are senior Taylor Stremlow — a University of Iowa commit for basketball — and sophomore Reya Lawrence. Stremlow and Lawrence are expected to play at middle blocker along with Bostley.
“Our middles are dynamic and explosive which provides us with options in the front row,” Haney said.
