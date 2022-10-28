After junior MiKayla Ott’s kill late in the second set, the Verona volleyball team took a one-point lead and moved within a point of sealing the second set against Waunakee in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Madison Memorial High School.
Waunakee junior Summer Grigg delivered a kill to tie the set at 24. Waunakee senior Rhya Thole had a block to give the Warriors a 25-24 lead. After a hit into the net by the Warriors, the Wildcats tied it. Verona then scrambled, but couldn’t return a serve. Waunakee senior outside hitter Ally Saleh then powered a kill to give the Warriors the 27-25 victory.
That’s just a snapshot of the way Verona’s sectional semifinal went against top-seeded Waunakee. The Warriors swept the Wildcats 25-16, 27-25, 25-20 to end Verona’s season.
“I will remember mostly winning regionals and that feeling of screaming around you when you get handed the plaque and that high is something I will be chasing forever,” said Reagan McIntosh, a Middle Tennessee State commit, who had a team-high 17 kills and 15 digs. “I hope to get that high someday winning a state game.”
Verona finished the season 25-8 and second in the Big Eight Conference with an 8-1 record. The Wildcats have played in the sectional four of the past five years and have lost to Waunakee in the sectional semifinal three times during that stretch.
“They had control tonight,” Verona coach Jillian Bauer said. “We didn’t execute our game plan. You can’t miss six or seven serves and expect to win against a team like that.”
Verona was plagued by six service errors in the final set. The Wildcats jumped out to a 3-0 lead.
The Warriors responded by reeling off six straight points to take a 6-3 lead.
“We really just couldn’t find our rhythm and we had a few missed serves in a row,” said Verona senior libero/defensive specialist Julia Trias. “That really helped slow our momentum down and we couldn’t get up to the net.”
McIntosh came through with a kill and the Warriors hit an attack into the net and the Wildcats sliced Waunakee’s lead to 13-12.
Waunakee went on a 9-4 run and led by as many as six points. Waunakee junior middle blocker Anneka Cassel and Grigg each had kills during that surge to give the Warriors a 22-16 lead. With Verona 6-foot-1 middle blocker Paige Lambe at the net, the Warriors had an attack go into the net. McIntosh scored on a kill to cut the Warriors’ lead to 23-20. That’s as close as the Wildcats would get. Waunakee scored on a tip and Saleh closed out the set with a kill.
“When we started to fall to our old habits of rolling it over or sending it right to where we know someone was going to be, we started to deteriorate energy-wise,” McIntosh said. “I think that kind of got the best of us.”
Trias racked up 15 digs. She remained confident that the Warriors’ outside hitting duo was nothing the Wildcats haven’t faced before.
“We have played against a lot of good teams and this wasn’t anything different,” she said. “We just weren’t on tonight.”
Bauer, who played libero/defensive specialist when she starred on the volleyball team at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, credited Trias for the energy and defensive presence she brought to the court this season.
“I’m very proud of the way she played,” Bauer said. “Julia has had a great year. She has grown so much. We will definitely miss Julia next season. I know there are a lot of solid DS/liberos coming up. Hopefully, they were inspired by her.”
McIntosh said containing the Warriors’ outside hitters is all about blocking.
“It’s not about getting stuff,” she said. “It’s about getting touches and slowing down that ball for the defense. Our plan was to get up early on the outsides.”
Bauer said Verona didn’t establish its middle blockers until the second or third set.
“You are not going to win by setting the same place,” she said.
Early on, it appeared like Verona would push Waunakee to four or five sets. The Wildcats jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first set. The Warriors answered with a 12-2 run and cruised from there.
“They got a swing on just about every return because we sent free balls,” Bauer said. “They showed up and executed their game plan. We struggled to execute ours and to make changes.”
Verona senior Sydney Schultz had a team-high 19 assists.
Despite the loss, Trias said she will always remember her teammates.
“I love the girls all so much,” Trias said. “They put so much effort into the team. Seeing that motivates me and makes me a better player and person. That’s all I could ask for.”
Bauer said the senior class brought a lot of light-heartedness to the gym.
“I think it balanced out a lot of the competitiveness that us coaches bring,” she said. “That is something we will miss. When we string it together, we were able to compete. You can’t do that sometimes and not every time. We struggled all season with that rollercoaster of consistency. Unfortunately, this is the outcome when you play tougher teams.”
Bauer said Verona has to continue scheduling tough opponents.
“There are some teams where you can show up and you can kind of put the ball where you want to and it’s going to score,” she said. “Against these better teams you have to be very strategic about where you are putting that ball. You can’t just hope for the best on one swing.”