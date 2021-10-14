The Verona volleyball team lost its Big Eight Conference finale to Madison Memorial, 3-1, Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Madison Memorial High School.

The Wildcats (15-5, 5-2 Big Eight) lost the match, 25-22, 25-22, 12-25, 25-18.

Sophomore Reagan McIntosh finished with a team-high 27 assists. Senior Kimmy Quinn collected 16 digs. Quinn also recorded a team-best four aces. Junior Laura Kisting added three blocks in the loss. 

Verona will play in the Big Eight Conference tournament on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Beloit Memorial High School.

