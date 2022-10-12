For the second straight season, the leg up for the regular season Big Eight Conference champion has come down to Verona against Middleton.
Middleton – led by 6-foot-3 middle blocker and right-side hitter Sierra Pertzborn, a University of Toledo commit – led the Cardinals past the Wildcats 21-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-16 on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Verona Area High School.
Both teams entered the Big Eight Conference showdown unbeaten in league play. Middleton(18-2, 8-0 Big Eight) leads Verona by one game with two conference matches left.
“Middleton has a very big block and I feel like it (the Cardinals’ block) kind of took us off guard tonight,” said junior Reagan McIntosh, a Middle Tennessee State verbal commit, who had a team-high 12 kills and 18 digs. “We will see them again at the conference tournament and hopefully we will do what we did last year and win the conference tournament.”
The Big Eight has been dominated by the trio of Verona, Middleton and Sun Prairie, which have combined for all conference titles the past 11 years. The Wildcats have won five conference championships during that span and Middleton and Sun Prairie have won three.
Pertzborn had a match-high 13 kills and seven blocks. Senior teammate Jordan LaScala, a University of Milwaukee commit, had 12 kills and posted three blocks.
Verona (21-6, 7-1 Big Eight) had 13 service errors in the match.
“Tonight was not our night,” Verona coach Jillian Bauer said. “We didn’t serve well and that was a big driving factor of our game. We just had too many missed serves. They withstood that strong serve and we struggled to find it.”
McIntosh and junior MiKayla Ott delivered aces in the first set to help the Wildcats jump out to a 12-9 lead. Ott had three straight service points to help the Wildcats extend their lead to 14-9. The Cardinals rallied within one point when a block attempt went off Verona to cut the lead to 16-15. Sophomore middle hitter Allison Bostley came up with a block to give the Wildcats a 17-15 lead. Verona junior Kate Grotsky had four straight service points and the Wildcats’ lead ballooned to 21-15.
The Cardinals didn’t go quietly, winning six consecutive points to tie the set. Verona sophomore Emily Jensen came through with a pair of kills late to give Verona a 24-21 lead. Verona senior Lucy Rammer capped the set with a hit that found an opening over the net for the victory.
Verona had five service errors in the second set and Middleton raced out to a 15-7 lead. Verona senior Sidney Schultz had back-to-back aces to help the Wildcats pull within 19-17. Senior teammate Laura Kisting had a kill to tie the set at 20. The Cardinals answered by reeling off five straight points to clinch the second set. Pertzborn provided a spark with a block and a kill during that run.
In the third set, McIntosh had a kill and Kisting had a block to give the Wildcats an early 2-0 lead. Middleton junior Amber Wahlgren had eight straight service points to give the Cardinals a 9-2 lead.
Bauer said the troubling part was based on execution.
“We would do some really nice things and then have four mistakes,” she said. “Against a team like this you can’t do that. They have three Division I (college) volleyball players. There is talent there and when they are in system they are going to take advantage of it.”
Bauer said the Cardinals do have a big block with Pertzborn and the 5-11 LaScala.
“The driving factor is when we struggle to get a pass we become very predictable,” she said. “When we become predictable the middle can release and set up that block for them. Our hitters need to make the adjustment and swing higher than they obviously think. They can’t swing low into that block because she is getting up there. We have to make adjustments.”
Hitting around a pair of middle blockers 6-3 isn’t easy on the attack.
McIntosh said the Wildcats’ hitters have to aim away from the block or tipping it to open areas.
“We are a good team and they are a good team,” McIntosh said. “It’s always been a competition.”
Schultz racked up a team-high 20 assists. Bostley posted two blocks and senior Jamie Puent notched a team-best three aces.
“I would like to get our middles involved a little more offensively,” Bauer said. “That also comes with the pass.”
In the final set, the Cardinals again jumped out to a 13-7 lead. Middleton junior Evin Jordee had an ace to extend the lead to 16-8.
Verona junior Alexa Gueldner helped the Wildcats rally with three straight service points, including an ace. McIntosh had a kill during that stretch that helped the Wildcats’ cut the Cardinals’ lead to 16-12. That’s as close as Verona would get.
Middleton closed the final set with a 9-4 run to seal the victory.
McIntosh said the team needed more aggressive serves.
“They have a good serve receive, but if you place the ball strategically you could have definitely got some points out of that,” she said. “I don’t feel like we did that to the extent we could.”
Verona was scheduled to host Madison West on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and will play at Janesville Parker on Thursday, Oct. 13. Verona will then play in the Big Eight Conference Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Janesville Parker High School.
McIntosh said another key is having a consistent amount of energy.
“I think you could really see in the first set our energy was really high and we were all screaming,” she said. “Every point was like a game point. We kind of dropped when they started getting runs and our energy wasn’t really there. We couldn’t really push ourselves the way we should have been. We can definitely learn from this high energy all the time.”