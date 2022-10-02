The Verona volleyball team finished 3-1 at the Neenah Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Neenah High School.
The Wildcats beat Neenah 2-0 (25-9, 25-13), Bay Port 2-1 (21-25, 25-11, 15-12) and Notre Dame 2-1 (16-25, 25-9, 15-6). Verona’s lone loss came to Manitowoc Lincoln in 2-0 (25-23, 25-10) fashion. Manitowoc Lincoln is ranked No. 6 in Division 1.
Senior Jamie Puent led the Wildcats with 18 kills at the invitational. Senior Sydney Schultz led Verona in assists in three of the four matches, racking up 37 assists in total.
Senior Julia Trias spearheaded the defense with a team-best 36 digs. Sophomore MiKayla Ott connected on 10 aces, while fellow sophomore Allison Bostley had a team-best eight blocks.