The Verona volleyball team went 4-2 in the Catholic Memorial Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Milwaukee Sting Center.
Verona knocked off Rufus King 25-6, 25-8. The Wildcats clipped Franklin in three sets 25-20, 22-25, 16-14 and rolled by Whitefish Bay 25-14, 25-9. Verona lost in three sets to Slinger 22-25, 27-25, 11-15 and rebounded to edge Muskego in three sets 15-25, 25-23, 15-10. Oak Creek, a WIAA Division 1 state qualifier last season, then beat Verona 24-26, 25-20, 15-10.
Verona senior Laura Kisting and junior Reagan McIntosh each posted a team-high four kills in a three-set loss to Oak Creek. Senior setter Sydney Schultz had a team-best nine assists. Senior Julia Trias led the Wildcats’ defense with a team-high 10 digs. The trio of Trias, McIntosh and Schultz each had two aces.
McIntosh posted a team-high six kills in the three-set win over Muskego. Schultz dished out 10 assists. Both senior Jamie Puent and sophomore Ella Haines delivered three aces.
In the victory over Rufus King, Kisting had a team-high four kills. McIntosh had seven assists and junior Alex Gueldner posted two digs. Schultz notched four aces.
Puent racked up nine kills and three aces in the three-set win over Franklin. McIntosh dished out 10 assists and Trias had a team-best 15 digs. McIntosh contributed a team-high five kills in the victory against Whitefish Bay. Schultz dished out seven assists and Trias led the Wildcats’ defense with 12 digs. Haines had the hot hand serving with five aces.
In the three-set loss to Slinger, Puent had a team-high six kills and McIntosh delivered 13 assists. Trias had a team-best 14 digs.