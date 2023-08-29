Senior setter Reagan McIntosh led Verona to a fourth-place finish in the Catholic Memorial Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Sting Center in Milwaukee.
Verona went 4-2 in the invite. The Wildcats knocked off Greendale 25-21, 25-11 and then swept Port Washington 25-15, 25-17. Verona rolled by West Bend 25-18, 25-8 and slipped by Catholic Memorial 25-20, 25-20.
The Wildcats lost to Oak Creek in three sets, 25-19, 20-25, 15-9. In a third-place match, Wauwatosa beat Verona 15-25, 25-23, 15-13.
McIntosh – a Middle Tennessee State University commit – racked up 25 kills, 45 digs and 69 assists at the invite. Senior middle blocker Taylor Stremlow had six blocks. Senior MiKayla Ott, junior Kelsy Grant, senior Alexa Gueldner and McIntosh each notched eight aces.