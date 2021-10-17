The Verona volleyball team went 6-0 at the Big Eight tournament to capture the conference crown on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Beloit Memorial High School.
Verona lost its Big Eight Conference finale to Madison Memorial in four sets, Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Madison Memorial High School.
The Wildcats will host 13th-seeded La Crosse Central in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. If Verona wins that match, the Wildcats would advance to host the winner of fifth-seeded DeForest and 12th-seeded Tomah in a regional championship
Big Eight tournament
The Wildcats swept five of the six teams they faced at the conference tournament.
Verona beat Janesville Parker 25-15, 25-8.
Junior Jamie Puent collected a team-high nine kills, while senior Claudia Bobb notched 16 digs. Bob also recorded four aces, while sophomore Reagan McIntosh finished with 18 digs.
The Wildcats topped Madison East 25-11, 25-13.
Senior Viviane Graham and Bobb had four kills. Puent finished with five aces and junior Paige Lambe collected a pair of blocks. McIntosh led Verona in assists with nine.
It was another sweep against Madison West as the Wildcats won 25-20-25-10.
Bobb led the way on offense with seven kills, while Lambe helped the defense with four blocks. Senior Kimmy Quinn racked up eight digs. McIntosh led Verona in assists (13) and aces (four).
Verona edged Janesville Craig 19-25, 25-16, 15-11.
Bobb led the way with 15 digs and six kills. Graham had two aces, while Lambe finished with five blocks. McIntosh helped pace the offense with 20 assists.
Verona also swept Madison Memorial (25-20, 25-22) and regular-season champion Middleton (25-16, 25-17). Middleton entered the conference tournament 10-0 in Big Eight play in the regular season.
Bobb and Quinn had 11 digs each against Memorial. Bobb also added eight kills. McIntosh finished with 18 assists. Against Middleton in the championship match, Bobb and Quinn tied again for a team-high eight digs. Puent ended with six kills, while McIntosh recorded another 20-assist match.
Madison Memorial 3, Verona 1
The Wildcats lost the match, 25-22, 25-22, 12-25, 25-18.
McIntosh finished with a team-high 27 assists. Quinn collected 16 digs. Quinn also recorded a team-best four aces. Junior Laura Kisting added three blocks in the loss.