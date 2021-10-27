As the Verona volleyball team makes a push for the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, sophomore setter Reagan McIntosh didn’t anticipate playing a match without her sister by her side.
Reagan’s older sister, Delaney McIntosh, a senior outside hitter, suffered a torn ACL in a match against Beloit Memorial two weeks before the regional tournament started. Delaney McIntosh, a Colorado State commit, didn’t play in the postseason last year because Verona had to pull out because of a positive COVID-19 case in the program.
“I want to help lift everyone up like she has done,” Reagan McIntosh said. “I want to prove that we have a good team and we can win for her too.”
After escaping with a five-set win over DeForest in a regional championship on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Verona Area High School, Delaney has taken on more of a leadership role as a mentor on the bench.
“Delaney's injury was obviously a huge bummer for us, there is no sugar coating it,” Verona coach Jillian Bauer said. “That being said, I know this won't stop her as I don't think there are many kids as mentally tough as Delaney.
“I know both sisters were bummed about what happened, especially given how close they are. However, they are both very mature and have a team mindset and realized that we couldn’t dwell on that situation for too long.”
Bauer said Delaney has helped motivate others on the team and has been able to share her knowledge of the game from a new lense.
“She’s all in on our team goals, just in a new role,” Bauer said.
The McIntosh sisters have been vital cogs for the Wildcats all season. Before her injury, Delaney McIntosh led the team in kills (215) and collected 189 digs and 42 aces with a serving percentage of 88.8%.
Reagan McIntosh is in her second year as the Wildcats’ starting setter. She has racked up 750 assists, an average of 8.9 per set.
Reagan has served as a setter since her freshman year. It’s a role she embraced, but enjoyed the advice from her older sister, Delaney, in a position where relentless pursuit is expected.
“She gave me so much encouragement,” Reagan said of Delaney of her freshman year. “I probably would have been more afraid of the ball. It was better having her there pushing me every step of the way.”
“Reagan has the ability to take feedback very well,” Bauer said. “She is a mentally tough kid who works hard to better understand the game each day. She’s never satisfied with her play and is always seeking ways to improve.”
Bauer said Reagan is a silent leader who is humble and hardworking.
Reagan recalls attending a University of Wisconsin volleyball match with Delaney and her family when she was in fourth grade. She’s been hooked on the sport since then. She plans to follow in the footsteps of Delaney by playing volleyball at the next level.
“I just fell in love playing and watching it,” Reagan said. “I want to play in college.”