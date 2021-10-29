Verona has had no shortage of adversity the last two seasons.
Last year the Wildcats had to pull out of the WIAA playoffs after a positive COVID-19 case. This season, Verona lost senior captain Delaney McIntosh to an ACL injury just before the start of postseason play.
The Wildcats showed resilience to the adversity by winning the Big Eight Conference tournament and a WIAA Division 1 regional title.
The adversity became a bit too much to overcome in Verona’s WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal as the Wildcat volleyball team fell to top-seeded Holmen 3-1 on Thursday, Oct. 28, at DeForest High School.
“I think we were really resilient this year,” senior libero Kimmy Quinn said. “It takes a lot for a team to come back from something like that (McIntosh injury).”
Verona rallied to win the first set 28-26, but Holmen captured the next three by scores of 25-22, 25-17, 25-23 to take the sectional semifinal match.
“This is a great group of girls,” Verona head coach Jillian Bauer said. “Everyone’s goal is to get to state. Ultimately only a certain number of teams get there. They’re a good group. They fought hard. We were able to make adjustments throughout the season. Looking back to where we started this season, there has been a crazy amount of growth. That’s really all you can ask.”
Fourth-seeded Verona (32-7) trailed 13-7 in the first set before taking its second timeout of the game. The Wildcats scored 11 of the next 16 points to deadlock the set at 18-18.
“First set you got all the emotions, adrenaline and a little nerves,” Bauer said. “Part of it is just those first five to 10 points just figuring out what that team is really about.”
Kills by seniors Claudia Bobb and Lexi Stremlow gave Verona a 20-19 advantage. Holmen (28-2) eventually wrestled back the lead at 25-24. A couple costly Holmen errors gave Verona a 27-26 lead and sophomore Reagan McIntosh’s ace capped the comeback for the final of 28-26.
Holmen jumped out to an 11-5 lead in the second set, but the Wildcats clawed back to tie the game at 12-12 after back-to-back kills from Bobb.
“She (Bobb) definitely changes the momentum,” Quinn said. “She can slam just one ball and it can change our whole vibe. She’s definitely a leader.”
Down 15-14, Verona grabbed its first lead of the set at 17-16 when junior Jamie Puent connected on consecutive kills.
Holmen went on a 4-1 run to take a 20-18 lead, but once again it was Bobb with back-to-back kills to deadlock the set at 20-20.
“Claudia is just an all-around strong player for us,” Bauer said. “We put a lot on her shoulders and I think she has done a really nice job this year rising to that challenge.”
The Vikings scored the next point to take a 21-20 advantage and went on to score four of the next six to take the set 25-22.
The third set wasn’t as close as Holmen never trailed in a set that saw the Vikings take a 10-4 lead early.
Holmen controlled much of the fourth set, but an ace from Quinn cut the deficit down to 22-20. A kill from Bobb — that was initially called out of bounds — made it 24-23 Holmen. Bobb went for another kill the next point, but the shot sailed out of bounds to end the set and match.
“We started to pick it up, it was just unfortunately too late,” Bauer said of the fourth set.
Bobb collected a team-high 21 kills in the loss. Reagan McIntosh racked up 44 assists to go along with four aces. Quinn collected a team-best 25 digs. Stremlow added a team-high two blocks.
Verona had its hands full all night trying to slow down Holmen senior Mara Schmidt, who is a Southern Mississippi commit.
Holmen came into the match winners of 15 of its last 16, while Verona had won 11 of its last 12 matches. The Wildcats have fallen in the sectional semifinals four times since the 2017 season.