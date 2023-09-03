The Verona volleyball team is off to a 2-0 start in Big Eight play after a 3-0 sweep against Madison West on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Madison West High School.
Verona won all three sets by more than 15 points during a dominant 3-0 Big Eight Conference opening win over Janesville Parker on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Verona Area High School.
Verona 3, Madison West 0
Verona (5-2, 2-0 Big Eight) won 25-16, 25-8, 25-12.
Ella Haines had a team-best nine kills. McIntosh led the Wildcats in both assists (17) and aces (four). MiKayla Ott finished with seven digs.
Verona 3, Janesville Parker 0
The Wildcats swept the Vikings 25-9, 25-7, 25-9.
Kelsy Grant collected six kills to lead Verona. Reagan McIntosh paced the Wildcats with 15 assists and five aces. Claire Gibbons had a team-high 10 digs.