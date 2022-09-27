With two Big Eight Conference wins last week, the Verona volleyball team appears to be on a crash course with Middleton with the league championship on the line.
Verona (16-4, 6-0 Big Eight) swept Beloit Memorial in three sets 25-6, 25-10, 25-16 on Thursday, Sept. 22, in Beloit. That came on the heels of the Wildcats knocking off Janesville Craig 25-17, 25-18, 25-17. Verona has lost to Kettle Moraine, ranked 10th in the Division 1 Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll and twice to Oak Creek, honorable mention in the state rankings.
Verona plays Madison La Follette on Monday, Oct. 3, and then hosts Middleton on Thursday, Oct. 6.
“It is crucial for us to play those Milwaukee teams on the weekends in the tournaments,” Verona coach Jillian Bauer said. “I think that provides a lot more of a challenge for us consistently, which is ultimately going to make us better, which is what we need.”
The Wildcats lost 2-1 to Kettle Moraine in a tournament earlier this season.
“Taking them to that third set and feeling that pressure at this time in the season will hopefully prepare us for that pressure that naturally comes in the postseason,” Bauer said.
Verona 3, Beloit Memorial 0
Verona junior Reagan McIntosh had eight kills and six digs to lead the Wildcats to a sweep over Beloit Memorial on Sept. 22, in Beloit.
The Wildcats cruised by the Purple Knights in three sets. Senior Sydney Schultz notched six aces and junior Kate Grotsky dished out 10 assists.
Verona 3, Janesville Craig 0
Verona senior Jamie Puent and the Wildcats weren’t going to overlook Janesville Craig after playing a five-set match against the Cougars last year.
Verona sophomore middle blocker Allison Bostley and McIntosh each posted 11 kills to power the Wildcats to a sweep over Janesville Craig on Sept. 20, at VAHS.
“This year we made sure to go in there strong,” Puent said. “We did not take them lightly.”
Schultz had a team-high 19 assists. Senior Julia Trias led the defense with 17 digs.
“Craig is rebuilding with their new coaching staff,” Bauer said. “A goal of ours has been to minimize those runs we are giving other teams.”
Sophomore Mikayla Ott delivered four aces.
“I thought our serve did a really good job of getting them out of system and that led to a lot of free balls on our side,” Bauer said. “When we establish our middles, it opens up the court for our remaining attackers.”
Big Eight Standings
Overall Conf.
Verona 16-4 6-0
Middleton 15-2 6-0
Janesville Craig 13-6 4-1
Sun Prairie East 5-14 4-3
Madison West 6-6 3-1
Sun Prairie West 7-13 3-3
Beloit Memorial 2-8 2-4
Madison Memorial 5-9 2-4
Janesville Parker 2-13 2-5
Madison La Follette 1-14 1-6
Madison East 0-14 0-6