Volleyball: Verona sweeps La Crosse Central in regional semifinal

For many of Verona’s volleyball players the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal against La Crosse Central on Thursday, Oct. 21, marked their first postseason match.
The Wildcats didn’t play in the regional tournament last year because of a positive COVID-19 case. This time Verona sophomore setter Reagan McIntosh and the Wildcats were ready, rolling to a 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 win over La Crosse Central.
“This is my first regional game and it feels incredible,” said McIntosh, who racked up 33 assists. “We just had to shake off the nerves because this is the first regional match for a lot of us. There are so many fans here. It totally fired us up.”
Fourth-seeded Verona (31-7) will host fifth-seeded DeForest in a regional championship on Saturday, Oct. 23. The Wildcats played without senior outside hitter Delaney McIntosh, a Colorado St. University commit, who suffered a torn ACL against Beloit Memorial and will miss the rest of the season.
Verona senior Lexi Stremlow wasn’t sure how the team would play without one of its top hitters. However, the Wildcats are now 8-1 without Delaney McIntosh and won every match en route to winning the Big Eight Conference tournament Oct. 16.
“I’m not going to lie, Delaney being a Division I recruit is a huge asset to our team,” Stremlow said. “Everyone looked at it as an opportunity to step up. Even though we can’t have her on the court with the team we can still do big things without her.”
The first set was tied at 15 before Verona pulled away. Senior outside hitter Claudia Bobb had two kills and the RiverHawks hit one attack into the net and another out of bounds to give the Wildcats a 19-15 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Bobb, a Southern Illinois commit, had a team-high 13 kills. Senior Kimmy Quinn recorded 16 digs and junior Page Lambe posted two blocks.
The second set started out similar to the first. The Wildcats built a lead on a six-point run, punctuated by Stremlow’s kill and Lambe’s tip to give Verona a 13-7 lead. The Hawks cut Verona’s lead to 17-16, but that’s as close as they would get. The Wildcats won five of the next six points, highlighted by Bobb’s kill to give Verona a 22-17 lead.
In the third set, the Wildcats jumped out to a 10-4 lead. Junior Jamie Puent had a kill and Bobb had kills during the spurt. Verona went to an effective tip at the net at times to vary up their attack and catch the Hawks off-balance.
The Wildcats had six aces, including two from junior Sydney Schultz, Stremlow and Puent.
“We treated it like we were playing a championship team,” Stremlow said. “If we played to our level and not the level on the other side of the court, I knew we could get it done.”