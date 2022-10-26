After overcoming a first-set scare against Onalaska, the Verona volleyball team cruised by the Hilltoppers to win a WIAA Division 1 regional championship on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Verona Area High School.
Third-seeded Verona (25-7) knocked off Onalaska 26-24, 25-14, 25-14.
“Any time you are in the playoffs you want to come in ready and be firing on all cylinders,” Verona coach Jillian Bauer said. “Hopefully, we can do that on Thursday.”
Verona advanced and was scheduled to play top-seeded Waunakee in a Division 1 sectional semifinal on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Madison Memorial High School.
“A lot of them know each other and play each other in club (volleyball),” Bauer said. “I think any time you go up against another local school it gives you that one-up on the competition side. I think everyone from seed 1 to 5 can go either way. I don’t mind being the underdog.”
The Wildcats opened the postseason with a three-set win over Baraboo in a regional semifinal on Thursday, Oct. 20, at VAHS.
Verona 3, Onalaska 0
Verona sophomore Allison Bostley had 10 kills and two blocks to lead the Wildcats over the Hilltoppers in three sets in a Division 1 regional final on Oct. 22, at VAHS.
“Allison is really coming on and has done a really good job by putting the ball where we want her to put it,” Bauer said.
The Wildcats trailed the Hilltoppers 22-17 in the first set. Verona stormed back by winning nine of the next 11 points to take the first set 26-24. That provided the springboard for the rest of the match.
“We had great energy all night,” Bauer said. “The serving, aces and hitting our spots gave us the energy.”
Senior outside hitter Jamie Puent had 10 kills.
“Jamie has strong ball control and it allows her to do whatever she wants,” Bauer said.
Junior Reagan McIntosh dished out a team-high 18 assists. Senior libero Julia Trias racked up a team-best 15 digs and MiKayla Ott notched three aces.
Verona 3, Baraboo 0
McIntosh delivered eight kills and five aces to power Verona past Baraboo in three sets in a regional semifinal on Oct. 20, at VAHS.
Verona rolled by Baraboo 25-10, 25-12, 25-16. Junior Sydney Schultz had a team-high 20 assists. Trias led the Wildcats’ defense with six digs and Bostley posted five blocks.
Sectional preview
Holmen is one of the final four teams left in the Division 1 Monona Grove sectional looking to make a return to the state tournament.
Holmen defeated Middleton in a sectional championship last season to reach state. In one sectional semifinal, Middleton, the Big Eight Conference champion, will play Holmen in a rematch. Verona will play top-seeded Waunakee (30-15), the Badger East Conference champion.
The Warriors are led by outside hitters Ally Saleh and Summer Grigg. Saleh has 285 kills, an average of 2.5 per set this season. Grigg has racked up 234 kills, an average of 2.1 per set. Saleh has 855 kill attempts and Grigg has more than 700.
“They (Waunakee) are very outside hitter dependent,” Bauer said. “They feed their outsides no matter where they are on the court.”
Bauer said it will be a team effort to slow down the Warriors’ outside hitting duo.
“I think we have to plan to stuff it at the net and if we don’t we need to at least get a touch on the ball,” she said.
Waunakee has lost to the Division 1 top-ranked Oconomowoc, Sauk Prairie (ranked No. 2 in Division 2), Madison Edgewood (ranked No. 9 in Division 2) and Arrowhead (No. 10 in Division 1). The Warriors split two matches with Kettle Moraine Lutheran (ranked-No. 6 in Division 2).
“It will definitely be a challenge, but I think we are up for it,” Bauer said. “We are looking forward to it.”