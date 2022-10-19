The Verona volleyball team went 3-1 to finish second place in the Big Eight Conference Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Janesville Parker High School.
Verona sophomore middle hitter Allison Bostley racked up 21 kills and six blocks in four matches. Junior MiKayla Ott had a team-high 16 aces and 21 digs in the tournament. Both junior Reagan McIntosh, a Middle Tennessee State verbal commit, and senior Sydney Schultz dished out 40 assists in the tournament.
Verona (21-7) beat Madison West three times last week, including in three sets in a conference match on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Verona Area High School. The Wildcats also swept Janesville Parker in a regular-season finale on Thursday, Oct. 13, at VAHS.
Verona received a fourth seed in the WIAA Division 1 Monona Grove sectional. The Wildcats were scheduled to host 13th-seeded Baraboo in a Division 1 regional semifinal on Thursday, Oct. 20. If Verona wins, they would play a regional championship against fifth-seeded Onalaska or 12th-seeded La Crosse Central on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Verona.
Middleton 2, Verona 0
Verona went unbeaten in pool play and rolled to the title match.
Middleton knocked off Verona 25-16, 25-19 in the championship match. It marks the second time this season the Wildcats have lost to the conference champion Cardinals.
Bostley had five kills and two blocks. McIntosh had a team-best 12 assists. Ott notched one ace and had a team-high eight digs.
Verona 2, Madison West 0
In a semifinal match at the conference tournament, the Wildcats beat Madison West 25-18, 25-16.
McIntosh had a team-best six kills and 12 assists. Senior Laura Kisting posted three blocks and Ott had five aces and eight digs. Schultz had a team-high 17 assists.
Verona 2, Janesville Craig 0
McIntosh had five kills to help Verona cruise by Janesville Craig in a pool play match, 25-18, 25-12.
Schultz racked up 10 assists and Ott notched four aces. Senior Julia Trias had a team-best five digs.
Verona 2, Madison West 1
Verona senior outside hitter Jamie Puent had nine kills and eight digs to lead the Wildcats past the Regents in three sets in a pool play match.
The Regents topped the Wildcats in the first set 25-22. Verona rallied to win the next two sets 25-21, 15-6. Ott had a team-high six aces. McIntosh delivered 12 assists and Bostley collected three blocks.
Verona 3, Janesville Parker 0
The Wildcats swept the Vikings in their final regular season match on Oct. 13, at VAHS.
Verona cruised to a 25-15, 25-10, 25-14 victory over Parker.
Verona 3, Madison West 0
Schultz had 16 assists and 10 digs to lead the Wildcats to a sweep over the Regents in a conference match on Oct. 11, at VAHS.
Verona topped Madison West 25-20, 25-13, 25-221.
Puent had a team-high 10 kills. Kisting delivered a team-best five aces. Trias also led the Wildcats’ defense with 10 digs.