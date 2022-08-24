The Verona volleyball team came together at the right time last year and won the Big Eight tournament.
Verona is coming off a season in which they went 31-8 and took second place in the Big Eight Conference regular season with an 8-2 record. Middleton captured the regular season Big Eight conference title and Verona took fourth (5-2). The Wildcats dealt with an injury to outside hitter Delaney McIntosh, who is now playing at Colorado State, and won the conference tournament and made a run to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal where Verona lost to Holmen.
Verona brings back nine letterwinners from that conference tournament champion team, led by senior middle hitter Paige Lambe and junior setter Reagan McIntosh, who were both named honorable mention all-conference last year. McIntosh, a Middle Tennessee State verbal commit, dished out 794 assists last year, an average of 20 per match.
“We’ve got depth in a lot of areas which is great,” said Verona coach Jillian Bauer, who played volleyball at Ohio State and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. “I expect us to play with a presence, passion and purpose.”
The Wildcats have to replace the one-two punch of outside hitters Claudia Bobb and McIntosh, who were first-team all-conference selections last season.
The other returners are senior middle hitters Laura Kisting, senior outside hitter Jamie Puent, senior right-side hitter Lucy Rammer, senior libero/defensive specialist Julia Trias, senior setter Sydney Schultz, senior defensive specialist Alyssa Rosanes and junior setter Kate Grotsky.
Kisting had 83 kills last season and Trias racked up 123 digs.
Bauer said this group has worked hard to get to know one another and build relationships.
“We have quite a few leaders and I’m excited to work with them on their leadership skills and to watch them grow,” she said.
Two newcomers at outside hitter expected to contribute are junior Mikayla Ott and sophomore Emily Jensen. The Wildcats also have middle blocker depth in sophomore Allison Bostley and sophomore outside hitter/defensive specialist Ella Haines. Two other newcomers who can play at defensive specialist and libero are juniors Rafa Gandolfo-Bustamante and Alex Gueldner.
Bauer said the newcomers have club experience, have bought into the program and are hungry to improve.
Schedule
Sat., Aug. 27
Verona at Tournament, 8 a.m., Milwaukee Sting Center
Tues., Sept. 6
Verona at Sun Prairie West, 7 p.m., Sun Prairie West High School
Thurs., Sept. 8
Verona at Madison East, 7 p.m., Madison East High School
Sat., Sept. 10
Verona at Invitational, 8 a.m., Kettle Moraine High School
Tues., Sept. 13
Verona vs. Madison Memorial, 7 p.m., Verona High School
Thurs., Sept. 15
Verona at Sun Prairie East, 7 p.m., Sun Prairie East High School
Sat., Sept. 17
Verona at Invitational, 9 a.m., Watertown High School
Tues., Sept. 20
Verona vs. Janesville Craig, 7 p.m., Verona High School
Thurs., Sept. 22
Verona at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m., Beloit Memorial High School
Sat., Oct. 1
Verona at Invitational, 9 a.m., Neenah High School
Mon., Oct. 3
Verona at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m., Madison La Follette High School
Thurs., Oct. 6
Verona vs. Middleton, 7 p.m., Verona High School
Tues., Oct. 11
Verona vs. Madison West, 7 p.m., Verona High School
Thurs., Oct. 13
Verona vs. Janesville Parker, 7 p.m., Verona High School
Sat., Oct. 15
Verona at Big Eight Conference Tournament, 8 a.m., Janesville Parker High School