Three Verona volleyball players were selected to the Big Eight’s first-team in the recently revealed all-conference voting.
Senior middle hitter Laura Kisting, senior libero Julia Trias and junior setter Reagan McIntosh all garnered top-team accolades.
Middleton also had three players named to the conference’s first team – including senior middle hitter Sierra Pertzborn – who was named the Big Eight’s Player of the Year. The Cardinals’ Maddie Vogel was selected as the Coach of the Year.
Pertzborn and Vogel helped Middleton to the Big Eight title with a 10-0 conference record. Verona finished in second with a 9-1 mark.
The Wildcats had one second-team selection with senior outside hitter Jamie Puent. Verona had a pair of honorable mentions with sophomore middle hitter Allison Bostley and senior outside hitter MiKayla Ott.
Verona finished the season with a 25-8 record and lost to Waunakee in a Division 1 sectional semifinal.