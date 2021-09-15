While Verona head coach Jillian Bauer understands all conference games are made equal, the Wildcats’ matchup with Sun Prairie has determined the winner of the Big Eight Conference the last two seasons.
The Verona volleyball team picked up a win in this year’s Big Eight bout against the Cardinals, 25-20, 25-11, 21-25, 25-21, on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Sun Prairie High School.
Verona won the Big Eight’s last conference title in 2019, while Sun Prairie won the conference championship the year prior in 2018. Sun Prairie finished as runner-ups in 2019 with its lone loss coming to Verona. The year prior, it was the Wildcats placing second with their only loss to the Cardinals.
“I want these girls to establish what that Verona volleyball mindset is and what we’re determined to bring no matter who is on that side of the court,” Bauer said. “So whether it’s Sun Prairie or a team that’s still growing as a program, I think it’s good that we treat everybody the same. They took care of business.”
There’s still a long road ahead for Verona’s Big Eight title hopes as Tuesday’s win moves the Wildcats to 2-0 in conference play. But beating Sun Prairie on the road, certainly is a good start.
“The Sun Prairie matchup is always super competitive,” said senior Delaney McIntosh, who tallied 24 digs to go along with three aces. “I would say they are one of the best in the conference. This is a learning opportunity for our team, we get better playing good teams. We were at Sun Prairie, there were a lot of people, it was loud in the gym. I think we held our poise and stature there.”
Verona (15-3, 2-0 Big Eight) won the first two sets, but Sun Prairie (6-12, 1-1) responded with a third-set victory. The Wildcats won a nip-and-tuck fourth to claim the match.
“I think we had kids set up at big times,” Bauer said. “Our middles weren’t really clicking the entire time and they worked through that adversity to find a way to make it work at the end when it really mattered.”
Tied 7-7, the Wildcats started to pull away in the first set with an 8-3 run — capped off by a kill from sophomore Reagan McIntosh — which forced a Cardinal timeout. Up 15-10, Verona went on to score 10 of the next 20 points to win the set comfortably at 25-20.
Sun Prairie led the second set 6-3, but it was all Verona after that as the Wildcats ended the set on a 22-5 run to earn a 25-11 victory.
The Cardinals led wire-to-wire in the third set (25-21) to force a fourth game.
“In the third set, we made quite a few errors on our side of the net and that just kills you,” Bauer said. “We granted them four points right from the get-go and they rolled with it.”
Tied 14-14 in the fourth set, the two teams traded points back and forth all the way up to 21-21. Delaney McIntosh made it 22-21 with a kill that she connected on several feet back from the net.
“As a hitter, it’s always important to read the block,” she said. “One thing that has helped is that our defenders and anyone who is not hitting has been calling shot placements for the offense, takes a little something of their minds.”
A Sun Prairie error finally gave Verona a little bit of breathing room at 23-21. Kills from senior Claudia Bobb and Reagan McIntosh ended the set and match.
Reagan McIntosh recorded 33 assists to go along with three blocks on the night.
Bauer said she was proud of how her pin hitters — Bobb and Delaney McIntosh — played throughout the match. Bobb finished with a match-high 17 kills.
“We put a lot on them and demand a lot out of them, especially at pressure times,” Bauer said. “I think they rose to the occasion.”