Verona went 3-2 to finish ninth out of 16 teams in the Kettle Moraine Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The Wildcats won the silver bracket.
“Any time we get to compete is an opportunity to gear up for the conference tournament and the postseason,” Verona coach Jillian Bauer said.
Verona (19-5, 5-1 Big Eight) trails Middleton by one game in the conference race after losing a five-set heartbreaker to the Cardinals on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Verona Area High School.
The Wildcats rebounded with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 win over Madison La Follette on Thursday, Sept. 30.
Verona has three conference matches left in the regular season. The Wildcats were scheduled to host Madison East on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Verona then plays at Beloit Memorial on Thursday, Oct. 7 and at Madison Memorial Tuesday, Oct. 12. The Big Eight Conference tournament is set for Saturday, Oct. 16 at Beloit Memorial High School.
Kettle Moraine Invite
Verona went 3-2 in the invitational. Waterford clipped the Wildcats in three sets 15-25, 25-18, 15-11.
Junior middle hitter Laura Kisting had a team-high eight kills. Sophomore Reagan McIntosh dished out 22 assists and senior Kimmy Quinn racked up 15 digs. Senior outside hitter Delaney McIntosh and junior Jamie Puent each notched two aces.
“We went away from what we were doing well in the first set and struggled with our side of the net and unforced errors,” Bauer said.
Verona then lost a match to Arrowhead 25-15, 25-20. Kisting recorded four kills and senior outside hitter Claudia Bobb had a team-best three aces. Reagan McIntosh had 15 assists. Quinn led the defense with nine digs.
The Wildcats knocked off Pulaski 26-24, 25-17 and edged New Berlin Eisenhower 25-20, 26-24. In the match against Pulaski, Delaney McIntosh had eight kills and Puent posted three aces. Reagan McIntosh dished out 16 assists and had a team-high nine digs.
Delaney McIntosh also led the Wildcats against New Berlin Eisenhower with seven kills. Reagan McIntosh had 16 assists and Quinn notched 11 digs. Junior Paige Lambe posted two blocks. Both Bobb and Delaney McIntosh recorded three aces.
Verona avenged an earlier loss to Arrowhead, slipping by the Flying Arrows in three sets 25-22, 22-25, 15-12. Delaney McIntosh had a team-best seven kills and three aces. Reagan McIntosh racked up 19 assists and Quinn contributed 13 digs.
“I thought our defense made big plays at times of need as well which helped us get our wins,” Bauer said.
Verona 3, Madison La Follette 0
The Wildcats rebounded from their first conference loss to sweep Madison La Follette on Thursday, Sept. 30, at La Follette High School.
Verona jumped out to a 16-8 lead in the second set and never relinquished the lead.
Middleton 3, Verona 2
In a showdown between Big Eight Conference unbeatens, Middleton edged Verona 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 13-25, 15-13 Sept. 28, at Verona Area High School.
“It was loud in here and I’m sure there were some nerves flowing for both sides,” Bauer said. “The biggest thing for us is we struggled with our serve receive. You could just camp put on any pin (outside) hitter.”
Delaney McIntosh racked up a team-high 15 kills and Bobb had 10 kills. Senior Lexi Stremlow added eight kills.
Middleton junior Sierra Pertzborn, a 6-foot-3 middle blocker, had 12 kills and eight blocks.
“I think they can take away how quickly the momentum can change,” Bauer said.
Bauer said Pertzborn stood out and took care of the ball.
“She gave us a run for our money,” Bauer said of Pertzborn.
Bobb had the hot hand at the service line with six aces. Reagan McIntosh and Kisting each posted two blocks.
Reagan McIntosh racked up 38 assists and 23 digs. Quinn also had 23 digs and Bobb added 21 digs.