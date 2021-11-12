Verona’s standout senior outside hitters Claudia Bobb and Delaney McIntosh were both selected to the Big Eight’s first team during the recently revealed All-Conference voting.
Bobb collected a team-high 242 kills and also led Verona with 86 aces. Bobb was second on the Wildcats in digs with 364.
McIntosh finished with 215 kills on the season, which was second best on the team. McIntosh also added 42 aces and 183 digs.
Verona senior defensive specialist Kimmy Quinn earned second-team honors.
Quinn recorded a team-best 418 digs and added 51 assists to go along with 48 aces.
Senior middle hitter Lexi Stremlow joined Quinn on the second team.
Stremlow had 141 kills and added 23 blocks on the season, which was second best on the team.
Junior middle hitter Paige Lambe and sophomore setter Reagan McIntosh both were named as conference honorable mentions.
Lambe led all Verona players with 32 blocks. Reagan McIntosh racked up a team-high 794 assists.
Madison La Follette senior setter Claire Ammeraal was selected as the Big Eight Conference Player of the Year. Madison Memorial head coach Karyn Jordahl-Burcum and Madison West’s Ben Sperstad shared Coach of the Year honors.
Middleton won the Big Eight Conference regular season title with a 10-0 record. Verona finished fourth with a 5-2 record. The Wildcats topped the Cardinals to claim the Big Eight Conference tournament title. Verona’s season ended in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal to Holmen.