Senior outside hitter Claudia Bobb knows there are no guarantees in volleyball after the Wildcats had their postseason wiped out last season before it even started because of a positive COVID-19 case in the program.
Verona (14-3, 1-0 Big Eight) looks to be a strong contender to win a Big Eight Conference title after going 7-0 on Saturday, Sept. 11, to win the Middleton Invitational. The Wildcats knocked off three Big Eight Conference teams on their way to the championship.
“I think we definitely have a chip on our shoulder because of how our season ended last year,” Bobb said. “We are really thankful for our season this year and we really want to make the most out of it. We really have some unfinished business to take care of in our regionals, sectionals and so forth.”
Verona was coming off a sweep of Madison West 25-12, 25-18, 25-19 in a Big Eight Conference opener Thursday, Sept. 9, at Verona Area High School. The Wildcats have won 11 straight matches since a loss to Muskego Aug. 28.
“I think the goal is always to win conference and that is still the goal this year,” Bobb said. “I think we can learn from the competition we have played in the tournaments and keep progressing.”
Middleton Invite
The Wildcats leaned on their outside and middle hitters en route to winning the championship at the Middleton Invitational Sept. 11.
“I was extremely proud of the energy and consistency our team brought on Saturday,” Verona coach Jillian Bauer said. “No matter who the opponent was or who was on the court on our side of the net, the goal remained the same.”
Verona knocked off Middleton in the semifinals and La Crosse Aquinas in the cham[pionship match.
Verona senior Delaney McIntosh, a Colorado St. commit, racked up 10 kills in a sweep of Aquinas. Bobb had a team-high 12 digs and notched three aces. Sophomore setter Reagan McIntosh dished out a team-best 23 assists and Quinn also added three aces.
In the semifinal win over Middleton, Delaney McIntosh and senior Lexi Stremlow each had five kills in the win over the Cardinals.
Reagan McIntosh racked up 14 assists and notched five aces. Both Bobb, a Southern Illinois commit, and Kimberly Quinn had four digs.
Bauer said the ball control by the WIldcats was strong.
“Even when we had a hiccup or two, we responded well and didn’t let teams go on long runs,” she said. “When we pass well, it makes everything else a bit easier.”
Delaney McIntosh had nine kills in the win over Platteville. Bobb had nine digs and sophomore Reagan McIntosh racked up a team-high 19 digs.
In a match against Madison La Follette, Delaney McInosh delivered three kills and junior Lucy Rammer posted three blocks. Reagan McIntosh had a team-best nine assists and Bobb had eight digs. Junior Lydia Durnen notched four aces.
Bobb led the Wildcats in a victory over Madison Memorial. Reagan McIntosh notched eight aces and a team-high 14 assists. Senior Kimmy Quinn had seven digs. In the win over Oregon, Delaney McIntosh powered the Wildcats with six kills. Reagan McIntosh dished out 18 assists.
Junior Jamie Puent had a team-high four aces and junior Paige Lambe recorded two blocks.
Stremlow had a team-best five kills in a victory over Baraboo. Reagan McIntosh had 16 assists and two blocks and Delaney McIntosh had five digs and four aces.
Verona 3, Madison West 0
The Wildcats opened the Big Eight Conference season with a sweep of Madison West Sept. 9, at VAHS.
The Regents had seven service errors in the first set and the Wildcats pulled away. West had their fourth service error to give the Wildcats an 11-7 lead. Verona went on a 9-2 run to take a 20-9 lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Puent gave the Wildcats a spark during the run with four straight service points and two aces during the surge.
“It’s always good to start out on the home court with a win,” Bobb said.
In the second set, it was Verona’s hitters in the front row that set the tone. Bobb, junior Laura Kisting and Delaney McIntosh each had kills to help the Wildcats build an 11-5 lead and they cruised from there.
Delaney McIntosh had a team-high 10 kills and seven digs. Puent had a team-high six aces and Bobb had a team-best 11 digs. Reagan McIntosh dished out 16 assists.
“I thought our passing was really solid, but we struggled with our serving,” Bauer said. “It was the first conference and home match.”
The Wildcats raced out to a 10-2 lead in the third set and held off a late run by the Regents.
Verona did have 11 service errors in three sets.
“Serving is kind of a happy-medium between aggression and control and I think we kind of lost sight of that tonight,” Bobb said. “I’m not sure if it was the pressure being on the service line. We found our groove throughout the three sets with our serve and decreased our errors.”
The Wildcats were coming off a week of practices with no matches.
“Serving is definitely something we have to dial in because that can change the match,” Bauer said.
Bauer said a week off is a long time with no matches, but it allowed the team to work on positional breakdowns and skills like blocking and out of system hitting.