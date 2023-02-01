.@PoteatTre last 11 games:– 18.7 PPG– Two game-winning buzzer beaters– One game-tying buzzer beater– One-game tying 3 with 9 seconds left🧊 Tre. Here's last night's big shot as @VeronaBoysBB beat Sun Prairie West in OT 92-88 for its fourth straight win. pic.twitter.com/8wVz9tmcNU— Jack Miller (@JohnClaudeMill) February 1, 2023
WATCH: Tre Poteat hits another big time shot for Verona boys basketball
