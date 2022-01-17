The Verona wrestling team had two champions crowned at the Chippewa Falls Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 15, in Chippewa Falls.
Both seniors Adam Murphy at 220 pounds and Jay Hanson at heavyweight captured titles. Verona had six grapplers finish in the top three and took second place as a team with 152.5 points behind champion Tomah (223) in the 11-team tournament.
Teammate Atticus Marse (160) took second. Sophomore Michael Scharenbroch (145), senior Spencer Lokken (170) and Cael Wozniak (182) each placed third for the Wildcats.
Murphy (20-8) at 220 and Hanson at heavyweight each went 3-0. After a first-round bye, Murphy pinned New Richmond’s Caleb Hyman in 1 minute, 32 seconds. He then pinned New Richmond’s Ethan Rud in 1:51 in the championship match. After Hanson (29-2), ranked eighth in the Division 1 Wisconsin Wrestling Online state poll, received a first-round bye, he pinned Tomah’s Carter Habeck in 2:32. Hanson then pinned Edgar’s Waylon Wirkus in a championship match in 4 minutes.
Marse went 2-1 to take second. He beat Spring Valley/Elmwood's Brody Bleskacek in a fall in 57 seconds. He then pinned Mondiovi’s Alan George in 2:35 in a semifinal match. New Richmond’s Chase Feiner then pinned him in a title match in 4:53.
Scharenbroch beat Chippewa Falls’ Austin Mcgraw by fall in 3:53. Tomah’s Logan Boulton then pinned him in 1:46. Scharenbroch then beat Spring Valley/Elmwood’s Frank Weix in 1:14 in a consolation semifinal. He then breezed by Stanley Boyd’s Landen Hoel 18-8 in a third-place match.
Lokken and Wozniak each also went 3-1. Lokken clipped Spring Valley/Elmwood’s Joel Anderson 4-3 in a third-place match. He was pinned by Prescott’s Hane Butler in 1:04. He rebounded by pinning Edgar’s Collin Gajewski in 1:43 in a consolation semifinal.
Wozniak (23-7) beat Edgar’s Corey Koeppl in 1:18. He then was defeated by Regis/Altoona’s Brayden Albee 8-2. He bounced back to beat Spring Valley/Elmwood’s in a technical fall 16-1 at 4:13. Wozniak then pinned teammate Achilles Mendes in 1:50 for third place.
Verona’s Bryson Kundinger (138) finished fourth, went 2-2 and lost to Chippewa Falls’ Jonathan Krager 6-2.
Senior Jimmy Shields (195) took fifth, while Will Neuroth (113), Makaylle Moore (120) and Jacob Munson (126) each placed sixth.