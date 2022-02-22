For Verona seniors Cael Wozniak and Jay Hanson, a final week of prep wrestling after making a run to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament will be emotional.
Hanson (43-4), ranked seventh in the Division 1 Wisconsin Online wrestling state poll, and Wozniak each finished second at the Division 1 Fort Atkinson sectional on Saturday, Feb. 19, to punch their tickets to state.
For Hanson, this will be his second state appearance. Wozniak (37-9) at 182-pounds will compete at state for the first time on Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Kohl Center in Madison.
“I’m really excited to go to the Kohl Center,” Wozniak said. “I think it’s another goal I can cross off my list. I wanted to make it to state because it’s my senior year and my last chance at the Kohl Center.”
Hanson had to deal with an injury his freshman year and has bounced back to become one of the premier heavyweight wrestlers in the state.
“It feels pretty good for the fact that I couldn’t wrestle my freshman year,” Hanson said. “I made it my sophomore year and then took a tough loss. To come back and be able to make it again is nice.”
Hanson lost to top-ranked Stoughton junior Griffin Empey in the championship match for the second straight week.
After a scoreless first period, Empey pinned Hanson in 3 minutes, 29 seconds.
“I was trying to move my feet more and wrestle to my fullest ability,” Hanson said. “I got caught.”
After wrestling Empey twice the past two weeks, Hanson said he has learned he’s very quick and athletic.
“He can really get you tired fast, but I have to pick up my pace and keep wrestling,” he said.
To reach the finals, Hanson pinned Janesville Craig’s George Greene in 29 seconds in the first round. He then pinned Mukwonago’s Wolf Schnabl in 59 seconds in a semifinal.
Two of Hanson’s four losses this season have come to Empey.
Cael Wozniak (182) had a tougher battle to reach the title match. He defeated Elkhorn’s Jacob Keist 9-2 in a first-round match. He then pulled off a thrilling 8-7 win over Mukwonago’s Hayden Chitwood in a semifinal match. Trailing by one-point, Mukwonago’s coach instructed Chitwood to cut Wozniak with 1:15 left in the third period to tie the match at 6. Wozniak then scored on a takedown to take an 8-6 lead and held on for the victory.
“I’m not sure what was on his mind or what he was thinking,” Wozniak said. “I think he cut me because his coach didn’t want him to get a stalling call and give up another point.”
In the championship match, Milton’s Kade Desormeau pinned Wozniak in 2:27. Wozniak didn’t have to wrestleback for second because of his semifinal win over Chitwood.
“I felt really good and was confident after that match that I would make it to state,” he said.
“You don’t want to have to worry about that because anyone can win those wrestlebacks,” Bob Wozniak said. “They are an emotional match after the finals.”
Seven other Verona wrestlers competed at the sectional. The closest match came at 152 where freshman Brett Burrs lost to Kettle Moraine’s Josh Weber 6-2. In the other first-round matches, Verona’s Tayvion Howard (106) was pinned by Beloit Memorial’s Miguel Martinez in 4:45; Makayelle Moore (120) was pinned by Elkhorn’s Trayton Torres in 30 seconds; Jacob Munson (126) was pinned by Mukwonago’s Blake Roberts in 48 seconds; Atticus Marse lost to Milton’s Michael Schliem in a technical fall in 2:17 15-0. At two of the upper weights, seniors Jimmy Shields lost to Janesville Parker’s Treveon Sanda in 1:02 and Adam Murphy (220) had to forfeit his match against Mukwonago’s Ryan Mazer.
“For the future it’s huge,” Bob Wozniak said of five of the nine sectional qualifiers who will be back next year. “We have some good middle school kids and we will only get better.”
State preview
Hanson, ranked seventh at heavyweight, is making his second state appearance, but faces a tough path at the three-day WIAA Division 1 state meet that starts on Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Hanson will wrestle sixth-ranked Appleton North senior Ethan Hansen (34-7) in a preliminary match on Thursday. If he wins that, he could get a rematch against top-ranked Stoughton junior Griffin Empey (48-1) in a quarterfinal match Thursday night.
“One of my biggest goals is to make it to the podium,” Hanson said. “If I could make it to the last match that would be great.”
Hanson embraces the bigger stage at state. He’s ready for all of the hoopla after qualifying as a sophomore.
“The first time being in the Kohl Center is pretty crazy,” Hanson said. “I kind of got to feel that so it will be better when I get there again.”
Wozniak will face Rhinelander senior Gavin Ostermann (37-4) in a preliminary match on Thursday. Both Wozniak and Ostermann are honorable mentions in the state rankings. If he wins that match, Wozniak could then face third-ranked Waterford senior Evan Danowski in a quarterfinal match.
Cael Wozniak’s father, Bob Wozniak has been his wrestling coach since he started in first grade.
Cael said two aspects that he has learned the most from his father are a strong work ethic and not giving up.
“I’m glad I can have my last tournament at the Kohl Center,” Cael Wozniak said.