Both senior Jay Hanson at heavyweight and Will Neuroth won championships at the Whitewater Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Whitewater High school.
Verona racked up 168 points to finish sixth out of nine teams at the invitational. The Wildcats were coming off a 54-9 Big Eight Conference dual meet win over Madison Memorial on Tuesday, Dec. 9, in Madison.
Hanson (11-0), is ranked fifth at heavyweight in the Division 1 Wisconsin Wrestling Online state poll.
Whitewater Invitational
Hanson and Nueroth rolled to titles at the Whitewater Invitational Dec. 11.
Hanson went 5-0 and posted five pins. Neuroth (113) went 3-0 and posted three pins.
Hanson opened the invite with a pin against Kenosha Bradford’s Angel Martinez in 1 minute, 21 seconds. In the second round, he pinned Janesville Craig’s George Greene in 1:41. He then breezed by Whitewater’s Leo Ortiz in a pin in 24 seconds. In a semifinal match, Hanson pinned Kenosha Bradford’s Ethan McClain in 2:35. He then pinned Waupun’s Owen Kooima in the championship match in 3:21.
Neuroth (113) pinned Whitewater’s Jason Villegas in the second-round after a first-round bye. He then pinned Waupun’s Grant Braskamp in 46 seconds.
Both senior Cael Wozniak (182) and Adam Murphy (220) finished second place in their respective weight classes. Wozniak (8-3) and Murphy (7-4) each finished the invite 4-1
Wozniak opened with a pin of Whitewater’s Mason Knobs. He then won by fall over Beloit Turner’s Kooper Huffman in 1:25. He then pinned Waupun’s Landen DeGroff in 2:33. Wozniak pinned Greenfield’s Marcellus Satterfield in 1:48 in a semifinal match. In the title match, he was pinned by Beloit Turner’s Cal Ries, ranked fourth in Division 2, in 1:47.
Murphy pinned Beloit Turner’s Jaxson Teague in 5:29 in the first round. After a second-round bye, Murphy pinned Riverdale’s Kaden Currier in 52 seconds. In a semifinal match, he won in a fall over Waupun’s Daniel Wilkum in 1:47. Whitewater’s Mason Deporter pinned Murphy in the finals in 5:23.
Verona’s Bryson Kundinger (138) finished third and senior Logan Neuroth (145) took fourth. Both Kundinger and Logan Neuroth finished the invite 3-2. Kundinger won a third-place match over Kenosha Bradford’s Talib Young by fall in 4:16. Logan Neuroth lost by forfeit to Whitewater’s Aaron Porras.
Jacob Munson (132) went 2-3 to finish fourth. Waupun’s Caiden DeGroff pinned Munson in a third-place match in 3:14.
Verona sent JV wrestlers Brett Burrs (152) and Nolan Witkowski (160) to the Sun Prairie Invitational Dec. 11. Both Burrs and Witkowski captured titles at their respective weight classes.
Verona 54, Madison Memorial 9
The Wildcats won 10 matches to roll to Big Eight Conference dual meet win over Madison Memorial Dec. 9, in Madison.
Verona’s Logan Neuroth (152) pinned Madison Memorial’s Ben Morrison Phillips in 46 seconds. At 170, Verona’s Atticus Marse pinned Anthony Waters in 46 seconds. Wozniak (182) pinned the Spartans’ Jakobe Godbolt in 2:30. Murphy (220) pinned Bobby Ward in 1:05.
At 126, the Wildcats’ Makaylle Moore edged Madison Memorial’s Xander Godar 5-4. Witkowski (160) defeated the Spartans’ Brock Weber 16-10.
The Spartans forfeited four weight classes - 138, 195 and heavyweight. There was a double forfeit at 106.