The Verona wrestling team dominated the middle weights and split two Big Eight Conference matches on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Verona Area High School.
Verona rolled by Madison West 69-6 and lost to Madison East 52-25. Verona junior Bryson Kundinger (152 pounds), junior Michael Scharenbroch (160) and sophomore Brett Burrs (170) each went 2-0.
“I was happy with how everyone wrestled top to bottom,” Verona coach Jason Ott said. “I knew there would be some ups and downs this year because we have some inexperienced wrestlers in their first or second year. A lot of our experienced wrestlers are in the middle weights.”
In the match against Madison West, Kundinger (152) defeated Damiano Cappellini 10-6. Scharenbroch pinned Madison West’s Jaheim Bryant in 2 minutes, 18 seconds. Verona’s Zach Madrigal (145) pinned West’s Ashton Mazvimavi in 56 seconds. The Regents forfeited at 106, 120, 126, 132, 138, 170, 182, 195 and 220.
The Wildcats won five matches in the conference loss to Madison East.
Burrs (170) defeated Justin Russell 5-4. At 195, Verona’s Jack Rathfelder pinned Madison East’s Melvin Hunter in 2:46. Tayvion Howard (106) pinned the Purgolders’ Halana Lemke in 1:10.
Kundinger (152) pinned Madison East’s Issac Placek in 1:51. Scharenbroch posted a 14-4 major decision over East’s Braxton Weisenburger.
Verona senior Atticus Marse missed the double dual because of a concussion. Ott said he’s hoping Marse would return to wrestle in a double dual against Madison La Follette and Janesville Parker on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Parker is the defending Big Eight Conference champion.
“The worst case scenario is we don’t get him (Marse) back until Saturday in Mount Horeb,” Ott said. “I’m confident going into the match against La Follette. We want to hold our own as much as we can and see where we are at against Parker.”