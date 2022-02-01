The Verona wrestling team’s chances of winning its first conference championship since 1997 were dashed by Janesville Parker in the championship match of the Big Eight Showcase on Friday, Jan. 28, at Parker High School in Janesville.
The Vikings beat the Wildcats 54-24 in the championship match. Verona (7-2) was coming off a sweep of three matches during a nonconference quad on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Verona Area High School. The Wildcats beat Dodgeville 54-30, then cruised by Sugar River 54-27. In the final match, Verona rolled by Mount Horeb/Barneveld 51-24.
“It was a tune-up for conference,” said Verona senior Cael Wozniak, who had one pin and won two other matches on forfeits at 182-pounds.
Verona will host the Big Eight Conference meet on Saturday, Feb. 5.
Wozniak set some goals at the start of the season.
“I wanted to become a conference champion again and make it to state,” he said.
Wozniak said having wrestling partners like Atticus Marse and Spencer Lokken has pushed him.
Janesville Parker 54, Verona 24
Janesville Parker reeled off four pins and won the first five matches to hand Verona a loss in the championship match of the Big Eight Showcase on Jan. 28, at Parker High School.
Verona freshman Brett Burrs at 152 pounds defeated Parker’s Deezle Richards 7-2 for the first victory for the Wildcats. Atticus Marse (160) pinned the Vikings’ Carson Jacobson in 2 minutes, 39 seconds. Verona senior Adam Murphy (220) pinned Parker’s Jackson Kent in 1:32. At heavyweight, Verona senior Jay Hanson pinned Parker’s Dean Glenmore in 1:29.
The Vikings racked up eight pins and the Wildcats forfeited at 132.
Hanson said it felt good to be in contention for the conference title late in the season.
“I never imagined it,” Hanson said. “We have really been wrestling good and giving our best effort.”
Hanson said he is now working on his cardio and trying to keep all of his moves slick.
Verona quad
Verona had four wrestlers go 3-0, led by Hanson, who is ranked fifth in the Division 1 heavyweight by the Wisconsin Online Wrestling state poll. The other wrestlers who went unbeaten were seniors Spencer Lokken (160/170, Wozniak (182) and Murphy (220).
Before this season, wrestling teams across the state were limited to seven duals and seven multi-events. There no longer is a seven multi-event limit as long as wrestlers don’t exceed 50 matches in the wrestling season.
Verona coach Bob Wozniak took that as an opportunity to get more matches for several wrestlers.
“With three teams you hope everyone gets matches,” he said. “I thought we did as good as we could as a team. We won each of the matches handily.”
In the first match against Dodgeville, the Wildcats had five pins. Hanson pinned Dodgeville’s Brighton Judd in 1 minute, 36 seconds. Tayvion Howard (106) pinned the Dodgers’ Blaek Foust in 4:38. At 132, Verona’s Jacob Munson beat Dodgeville’s Caden Zimmerman in a fall in 1:17. Sophomore Bryson Kundinger (138) pinned the Dodgers’ Colin Judd in 2:39. Jimmy Shields (195) pinned Dodgeville’s Sean Reilly in 1:08.
Burrs (152), Lokken (170), Wozniak (182) and Murphy (220) won on forfeits.
The Wildcats won four of the eight matches wrestled against Sugar River, but won the match since the Raiders forfeited five weight classes.
Munson (132) pinned the Raiders’ Leah Kuhl in 43 seconds. Wozniak beat Sugar River’s Carson Loshaw by fall in 3:24. Murphy pinned Sugar River’s Isaac Erb in 28 seconds.
Marse (170) won on an injury after the Raiders’ Alex Zielinski suffered a neck injury and was carted off the mat.
Verona’s Will Neuroth (113), Kundinger, Nolan Witkowski (160), Lokken and Hanson each won on forfeits.
The Wildcats racked up four pins en route to a win over Mount Horeb/Barneveld in the finale.
Munson pinned Mount Horeb’s Joe Stoddard in 2:40 and Burrs pinned the Vikings’ Payton Kirchstein in 1:27. Lokken (170) beat the Vikings’ Carson Escalona II by fall in 1:41. Shields pinned Mount Horeb/Barneveld’s Tristen Miller in 1:13.
In the closest match in the dual against the Vikings, Marse (160) clipped Mount Horeb’s Wesley Drager 5-3.
The Vikings forfeited matches at 106, 113 and 182.