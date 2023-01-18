Verona's Will Wallace (182) wrestles during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie United on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Will Wallace
Quinn Polglaze
Verona's Quinn Polglaze (138) wrestles during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie United on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Jawaun Jackson
Verona's Jawaun Jackson (152) gets his arm around Haroon Ahamed during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie United on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Brennan Sullivan
Verona's Brennan Sullivan (126) wrestles during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie United on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Anthony Seelan
Verona's Anthony Seelan (170) wrestles during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie United on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Edson Colin Cruz
Verona's Edson Colin Cruz (145) wrestles during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie United on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Gerald Montgomery
Verona's Gerald Montgomery (285) wrestles during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie United on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona was without several key members – including Atticus Marse, Bryson Kundinger, Michael Scharenbroch and Achilles Mendes.
In the first dual of the night, the Wildcats won two matches against Sun Prairie United. Verona trailed 36-0 before Will Wallace got the Wildcats on the board with a 19-9 major decision win over Corvin Johnson in the 182-pound bout.
Verona’s Tayvion Howard earned a forfeit at 106 to give the Wildcats 10 points.
Verona won the first two matches against Middleton to take a 7-0 lead.
Ethan Reekie earned a 9-1 major decision win over Alex O’Donnell in the dual’s opening-match at 132. At 138, Verona’s Quinn Polglaze picked up a 6-5 decision win over Middleton’s Aiden Dowd.
The Cardinals won the next five matches – four via pins and another with a forfeit to take a commanding 30-7 advantage. The Wildcats stopped the run with back-to-back pins from Jack Rathfelder and Nick Filandrinos.
Rathfelder pinned Middleton’s Karston Crute in 1 minute 42 seconds in the 195-pound match. Filandrinos (220) picked up a pin (3:10) against Tiem Nguyen. Howard (106) nearly made it three Verona wins in four matches, but lost a 8-7 ultimate tie breaker 8-7 to Tavish Frank.
