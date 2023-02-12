Verona's Atticus Marse wrestles Oregon's Seth Niday in a 160 final during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Oregon's Seth Niday (left) wrestles Verona's Atticus Marse in a 160 final during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Tayvion Howard gets his hand raised after pinning Stoughton's Gabe Schneider in the 106 final during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Will Wallace wrestles MGM's Nick Gallagher in a 182 semifinal during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Bryson Kundinger (left) and Stoughton's Ethan Soderbloom wrestle in a 152 semifinal during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Bryson Kundinger wrestles Madison West's Damiano Cappellini in a 152 third-place match during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Photo by Jack Miller
Oregon's Tyler Wald (right) wrestles Verona's Jack Rathfelder in a 195 semifinal during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Ulysses Perez (top) wrestles Stoughton's Gatlin Empey in a 170 third-place match during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
“Considering our inexperience and youth overall as a team, I’m really excited that we got nine kids through,” Verona head coach Jason Ott said.
“It’s really exciting and it makes me even more excited for the future going forward.”
Verona advanced to two regional finals – including winning the first one of the day at 106 pounds. Tayvion Howard pinned Stoughton’s Gabe Schneider 1 minute, 5 seconds into the title bout. The match started with Howard being put to his back.
“He fought off and it kind of lit a fire for him,” Ott said. “It got him motivated to go out and he got one of his favorite moves and was able to put the kid away shortly after that. He had a great week of practice. I could just tell it was a little bit different this week for him.
“He wrestled really well. He’s wrestling his best at the right time.”
Atticus Marse lost in the 160 final to Oregon’s Seth Niday. Marse had to injury default in a second-place match against Stoughton’s Danil Kostetskyi.
Will Wallace placed second at 182 pounds – going 3-1 on the day. Other Verona wrestlers advancing to sectionals were Ethan Reekie (138), Bryson Kundinger (152), Ulysses Perez (170), Jack Rathfelder (195), Nick Filandrinos (220) and Gerald Montgomery (285).
Filandrinos placed third at 220.
“For some of the older guys who are a little bit more seasoned like Atticus and Bryson, it’s more about getting through this week and then bringing our A game next week,” Ott said.
Verona’s nine wrestlers will compete at the Waunakee sectional on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Waunakee High School.