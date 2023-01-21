Verona's Will Wallace (182) wrestles during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie United on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Will Wallace
Verona's Will Wallace (182) wrestles during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie United on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Quinn Polglaze
Verona's Quinn Polglaze (138) wrestles during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie United on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Quinn Polglaze
Verona's Quinn Polglaze (138) wrestles during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie United on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Jawaun Jackson
Verona's Jawaun Jackson (152) gets his arm around Haroon Ahamed during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie United on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Jawaun Jackson
Verona's Jawaun Jackson (152) wrestles during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie United on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Brennan Sullivan
Verona's Brennan Sullivan (126) wrestles during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie United on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Anthony Seelan
Verona's Anthony Seelan (170) wrestles during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie United on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Edson Colin Cruz
Verona's Edson Colin Cruz (145) wrestles during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie United on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Gerald Montgomery
Verona's Gerald Montgomery (285) wrestles during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie United on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Crazy Clash Duals
Verona went 4-0, including a pair of matches that were determined by single digits. The Wildcats defeated Winnebago Lutheran Academy 42-36, Living Word Lutheran 43-30, Horicon 42-39 and Rio co-op 58-18.
Tayvion Howard (106 and 113), Bryson Kundinger (145 and 152), Achilles Mendes (182) and Jack Rathfelder (195) all went 4-0 for Verona. All four wrestlers earned two pins each.
Kris Preston (220) secured the Wildcats’ win over Winnebago Lutheran Academy with a pin, putting Verona up 12 with one match to wrestle.
Verona won the final five matches against Living Word Lutheran to overcome a 30-13 deficit. All five victories were six-point wins with three pins and a pair of forfeits.
Will Scharenbroch (138) and Kundinger picked up late pins against Horicon which proved to be key bonus points as Horicon won the final three matches with a pin, technical fall and major decision during Verona’s 42-39 victory.
Ethan Reekie finished 3-1 at 132 for Verona.
Sun Prairie 66, Verona 10
Middleton 51, Verona 18
Verona was without several key members – including Kundinger, Mendes, Michael Scharenbroch and Atticus Marse,
In the first dual of the night, the Wildcats won two matches against Sun Prairie United. Verona trailed 36-0 before Will Wallace got the Wildcats on the board with a 19-9 major decision win over Corvin Johnson in the 182-pound bout.
Howard earned a forfeit at 106 to give the Wildcats 10 points.
Verona won the first two matches against Middleton to take a 7-0 lead.
Reekie earned a 9-1 major decision win over Alex O’Donnell in the dual’s opening-match at 132. At 138, Verona’s Quinn Polglaze picked up a 6-5 decision win over Middleton’s Aiden Dowd.
The Cardinals won the next five matches – four via pins and another with a forfeit to take a commanding 30-7 advantage. The Wildcats stopped the run with back-to-back pins from Rathfelder and Nick Filandrinos.
Rathfelder pinned Middleton’s Karston Crute in 1 minute 42 seconds in the 195-pound match. Filandrinos (220) picked up a pin (3:10) against Tiem Nguyen. Howard (106) nearly made it three Verona wins in four matches, but lost a 8-7 ultimate tie breaker 8-7 to Tavish Frank.