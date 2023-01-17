A duo of grapplers from the Verona wrestling team finished in the top four at the Ithaca/Weston Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Weston High School.
The Wildcats split a Big Eight Conference meet against Madison Memorial and Janesville Craig on Thursday, Jan. 12, in Madison.
Verona went 1-2 at the Dodgeville Quad on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Dodgeville High School.
Ithaca/Weston Invite
Verona senior Atticus Marse finished second in the Ithaca/Weston Invitational on Jan. 14, in Weston.
Marse (18-12) went 3-2. After dropping a 7-3 first-round match to Holmen’s Jonathon Lamprich, he then pinned Middleton’s Corben Falk in 30 seconds. Marse then beat Richland Center’s Mason Jelinbek in a fall in 1:37 in a quarterfinal. In a semifinal, Marse pinned Blair Taylor’s Ben Lien in 1:33. In a championship match, he lost a rematch to Lamprich 8-2.
A trio of other Wildcat wrestlers finished in the top six, including Tayvion Howard (106), who took fourth. Verona’s Jack Rathfelder went 2-3 and took sixth at 195.
Verona took 11th place with 74 points out of 13 teams. Parkview clipped Wisconsin Dells 199-194.5 for the team title.
After a first-round bye, Howard went 2-2. He pinned Cameron Wehrle of River Ridge/Cassville in 31 seconds. Howard then beat Middleton’s Tavish Frank by a fall in 1:35 in a quarterfinal. Boscobel’s Drew Sander pinned Howard in 4:59 in a semifinal match. Clinton’s Braydyn Collins then knocked off Howard in a fall in 43 seconds in a third-place match.
Rathfelder opened the invite by pinning Boscobel’s Richard Bryant in 59 seconds. Ithaca/Weston’s Caleb Birkrem pinned him in 1:12 in a third-round match. Blair Taylor’s Bryan Rogstad then beat Rathfelder in a fall in 1:14 in a quarterfinal match. In a consolation match, Rathfelder pinned Middleton’s Tiem Nguyen in 3:15. Boscobel’s TJ Bell beat Rathfelder in a fall in 1:09 in a fifth-place match.
Verona’s Achilles Mendes (19-14) placed seventh at 182. He beat Jacob Yelk of Rio/Cambria-Friesland/ Fall River/Randolph in a fall in 22 seconds. He took seventh when Richland Center’s Kolten Stibbe had to drop out because of a medical forfeit.
Verona’s Ethan Reekie (132) and Kris Preston (220) went 1-3 to each take ninth place.
Verona 42, Madison Memorial 27
Janesville Craig 42, Verona 30
Verona split a Big Eight double dual on Jan. 12 at Madison Memorial High School.
The Wildcats topped the Spartans 42-27 and lost to Janesville Craig 42-30.
The Wildcats had three pins in the victory over Memorial. Marse (160) pinned Madison Memorial’s Ben Morrison-Phillips in 1:38. Rathfelder (195) beat the Spartans’ Brian Quintana-Mora in a fall in 1:57 and Gerald Montgomery (heavyweight) pinned Memorial’s Mohammed Ajuboori in 1:29.
Verona’s Nick Filandrinos (220), Quinn Polglaze (138) and Howard (106) won on forfeits.
In the dual against Janesville Craig, both teams won six matches, but the Cougars had four pins compared to the Wildcats’ two.
Verona’s Jawaun Jackson (152) won a high-scoring matchup 18-14 over Craig’s Braden Punzel.
The Wildcats got pins from Marse (160), Mendes (182) and Filandrinos (220). Howard (106) edged Craig’s Maverick Hughes 10-9. Montgomery won on a forfeit.
Dodgeville Quad
The Wildcats went 1-2 in the Dodgeville Quad on Jan. 10, at Dodgeville High School.
Sugar River, the Belleville/New Glarus/Monticello co-op rolled by Verona 63-16. Dodgeville clipped the Wildcats 42-36. Verona topped Mount Horeb/Barneveld 42-36.
Verona won just two of the 11 matches wrestled against Sugar River.
Howard (106) pinned Sugar River’s Steve Grunnet in 24 seconds. Mendes scored a 15-4 major decision over Sugar River’s Aidan Keyes.
The Wildcats won five matches in the dual against the host Dodgers. Filandrinos (220) pinned Dodgeville’s Izaak Duran in 2:33. Howard (106) defeated the Dodgers’ Blake Foust 10-5. Polglaze (138) edged Dodgeville’s Colin Judd 4-2.
Jackson (152) pinned Dodgeville’s Brady Godfrey in 27 seconds. Verona’s Kevin Gonzalez (170) beat the Dodgers’ John Qualley in a fall in 2:33. Rathfelder (195) and Mendes (182) won on forfeits.
Verona posted five pins in the win over Mount Horeb/Barneveld. The Wildcats got pins from Reekie (132), Marse (160), Gonzalez (170), Will Wallace (182) and Rathfelder (195).
The Vikings forfeited matches at 106 and 145.