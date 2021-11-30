The Verona wrestling team returns one state qualifier for the 2021-2022 season.
Senior Jay Hanson advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament as a sophomore in the 2019-2020 season and will try to break through to state again his senior season. Hanson lost his opening-match at the state tournament at 285 pounds in 2020.
Verona head coach Bob Wozniak said he’s hoping his Wildcats can challenge for a Big Eight Conference title, have multiple conference champions and send several wrestlers to the state tournament. The last time Verona sent multiple wrestlers to state was back in 2015.
Along with Hanson, the Wildcats also bring back key wrestlers in seniors Cael Wozniak and Logan Nueroth. Wozniak is a three-time letterwinner, a 2020 sectional and regional champion and a 2019 conference champion. Nueroth returns as a three-time letterwinner.
Other returning seniors include Adam Murphy, David Jiminez, Spencer Lokken, Jimmy Shields and Jacob Munson.
Freshmen Nolan Witkowski and Will Neuroth come into their first high school seasons with lots of youth wrestling experience, according to Wozniak.
Verona returns just one junior letterwinner in Atticus Marse. Letterwinner sophomores include Nathan Kirwan, Michael Scharenbroch and Bryson Kudinger.
Wozniak said he expects powerhouse Stoughton to provide the biggest challenge for Verona in the postseason.