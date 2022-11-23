Atticus Marse

Verona's Atticus Marse (left) wrestles in a 160-pound bout during the Tom McGarvie Earlybird Scramble on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Watertown High School.

 Photo by Jack Miller

The Verona wrestling team loses a pair of state qualifying wrestlers, but hopes to field a strong team in the 2022-2023 season.

Jay Hanson and Cael Wozniak both represented the Wildcats at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament last season with Hanson making the podium with a sixth-place finish.

Verona comes off a season that saw the Wildcats finish fifth at the Big Eight Conference tournament. The Wildcats advanced nine wrestlers to sectionals last year – four of which are eligible to return this season: Tayvion Howard, Brett Burrs, Atticus Marse and Makaylle Moore.

Janesville Parker won the Big Eight Conference tournament last year. The Wildcats will wrestle in a Division 1 regional that features local teams such as Stoughton and Oregon.

Schedule

Sat., Dec. 3

Verona at Invitational, 10 a.m., Watertown High School

Tues., Dec. 6

Verona vs. Madison East, West, 5:30 p.m., Verona High School

Sat., Dec. 10

Verona at Invitational, 9:15 a.m., Whitewater High School

Tues., Dec. 13

Verona vs. La Follette, Parker, 5:30 p.m., Madison La Follette High School

Sat., Dec. 17

Verona at Invitational, 9 a.m., Mount Horeb High School

Thurs., Dec. 29

Verona at Invitational, 9 a.m., Lax La Crosse Center

Sat., Jan. 7

Verona at Invitational, 9:15 a.m., Sauk Prairie High School

Tues., Jan. 10

Verona at Quad, 5 p.m., Dodgeville High School

Thurs., Jan. 12

Verona vs. Craig, Madison Memorial, 5:30 p.m., Madison Memorial High School

Sat., Jan. 14

Verona at Tournament, 9 a.m., Weston High School

Tues., Jan. 17

Verona vs. Middleton, Sun Prairie, 5:30 p.m., Sun Prairie East High School

Mon., Jan. 23

Verona vs. Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m., Verona High School

Sat., Feb. 4

Verona at Big Eight Meet, 10 a.m., Sun Prairie East High School

