The Verona wrestling team loses a pair of state qualifying wrestlers, but hopes to field a strong team in the 2022-2023 season.
Jay Hanson and Cael Wozniak both represented the Wildcats at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament last season with Hanson making the podium with a sixth-place finish.
Verona comes off a season that saw the Wildcats finish fifth at the Big Eight Conference tournament. The Wildcats advanced nine wrestlers to sectionals last year – four of which are eligible to return this season: Tayvion Howard, Brett Burrs, Atticus Marse and Makaylle Moore.
Janesville Parker won the Big Eight Conference tournament last year. The Wildcats will wrestle in a Division 1 regional that features local teams such as Stoughton and Oregon.
Schedule
Sat., Dec. 3
Verona at Invitational, 10 a.m., Watertown High School
Tues., Dec. 6
Verona vs. Madison East, West, 5:30 p.m., Verona High School
Sat., Dec. 10
Verona at Invitational, 9:15 a.m., Whitewater High School
Tues., Dec. 13
Verona vs. La Follette, Parker, 5:30 p.m., Madison La Follette High School
Sat., Dec. 17
Verona at Invitational, 9 a.m., Mount Horeb High School
Thurs., Dec. 29
Verona at Invitational, 9 a.m., Lax La Crosse Center
Sat., Jan. 7
Verona at Invitational, 9:15 a.m., Sauk Prairie High School
Tues., Jan. 10
Verona at Quad, 5 p.m., Dodgeville High School
Thurs., Jan. 12
Verona vs. Craig, Madison Memorial, 5:30 p.m., Madison Memorial High School
Sat., Jan. 14
Verona at Tournament, 9 a.m., Weston High School
Tues., Jan. 17
Verona vs. Middleton, Sun Prairie, 5:30 p.m., Sun Prairie East High School
Mon., Jan. 23
Verona vs. Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m., Verona High School
Sat., Feb. 4
Verona at Big Eight Meet, 10 a.m., Sun Prairie East High School