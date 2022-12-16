The Verona wrestling team split a Big Eight Conference triangular with Madison La Follette and Janesville Parker on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at La Follette High School.
The Wildcats (2-2 Big Eight) defeated the host Lancers 51-24, but fell to the Vikings – the defending Big Eight champions – 66-16.
Verona overcame an 18-6 deficit against La Follette after the Wildcats forfeited three of the first four matches. Verona’s Tayvion Howard started off the dual with a pin against Angel Valdez at 106 pounds before the three straight forfeits.
Quinn Polglaze cut the Lancer lead down to 18-15 after he picked up an 8-7 decision win over Emanuel Furlow at 145 pounds. Bryson Kundinger gave the Wildcats a 21-18 advantage after he pinned Liam Bakken at 152 pounds 56 seconds into the first period.
Verona earned three straight forfeits before Will Wallace earned a first-period (0:21) against Langston Dyer. That was backed up by a win at 220 from Nick Filandrinos, who pinned La Follette’s Santago Jimenez in 31 seconds.
Against Parker, Verona’s middle weights reeled off three straight wins for all 16 of the Wildcats’ points.
Polglaze pinned Parker’s Chase Brittoin 4:28 into the 145-pound bout.
Kundinger (152) and Jawaun Jackson (160) won with a pin and a 13-5 major decision, respectively. Kundinger pinned Victoria-Anna Kampmann in 35 seconds, while Jackson won his major decision against Kealand Sauser.
Parker won the first four matches and also captured the final seven bouts. Of those 11 matches, four were Verona forfeits.