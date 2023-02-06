A quartet of Verona wrestlers finished in the top three at the Big Eight Conference Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Sun Prairie.
Verona’s Bryson Kundinger at 145 pounds and Michael Scharenbroch (152) both finished second place. Senior Atticus Marse (160) and Jack Rathfelder (195) both took third place.
Kundinger (24-10) pinned Beloit Memorial’s Ediwn Bello-Mercado in 44 seconds in a quarterfinal match. In a semifinal match, he had an 11-2 major decision win over Middleton’s Finn Grauwels. Madison East’s Mikel Myadze defeated Kundinger 12-6 in the championship match.
After a bye in the quarterfinals, Scharenbroch (11-5) defeated Janesville Craig’s Braden Punzel 8-2 in a semifinal. Scharenbroch had a medical forfeit in the title match.
Verona scored 132 points and took last in the six-team conference meet. Sun Prairie captured the conference championship with 263 points.
Marse (20-12) also received a bye in the quarterfinals. He was pinned by Sun Prairie’s Benji Gore in 3:53 in a semifinal match. Marse bounced back by pinning Madison East’s Justin Russell in 2:29 in a consolation match. He then pinned Madison Memorial’s Ben Morrison-Phillips in 2:35 in a third-place match.
Rathfelder pulled out a 3-1 sudden victory over Madison Memorial’s Brian Mora in a quarterfinal match. Janesville Parker’s Carter Wesley then pinned him in 1:40 in a semifinal. Rathfelder battled back to beat Middleton’s Tiem Nguyen in a fall in 3:32. In a third-place match, Rathfelder pinned Mora in 2:34 in a rematch.
Five other grapplers placed for the Wildcats in the conference tournament. Tayvion Howard (22-14) took fifth. Howard pinned Sun Prairie’s Marley Hermann in a fifth-place match. Both Quinn Polglaze (132) and Achilles Mendes (182) placed sixth.
Janesville Craig’s Caleb Weir defeated Polglaze 5-2 in a fifth-place match. Mendes (25-17) was pinned by Janesville Craig’s Dante Albrecht in 4:56 in a fifth-place match.
Verona’s Ethan Reekie (138) and Ulysses Perez (170) each took seventh and Gerald Montgomery at heavyweight placed eighth.