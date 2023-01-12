The Verona wrestling team had two wrestlers finish in the top six at the Sauk Prairie Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7, in Prairie du Sac.
Senior Atticus Marse at 160 pounds finished sixth place. Achilles Mendes took seventh at 182. Waukesha North’s Kaleb Hannes pinned Marse in 3 minutes, 18 seconds in a first-round match. Marse (11-7) rallied with three straight wins.
He pinned West Bend East’s Tyler Hawken in 24 seconds in a first-round consolation match. He then defeated Pardeeville’s Caleb Mackey 10-6. Marse then pinned Seymour’s Wyatt Bunnell in 2:48 in a consolation semifinal. He lost to Hannes in a rematch 7-1 in a fifth-place match.
Mendes (182) went 3-2 to take seventh. He defeated Waukesha North’s Ezra Rivera 11-7 in a first-round match. West Bend East’s Kasey Gish pinned him in 2:14 in the second round.
In a second-round consolation match, Mendes (11-8) pinned Johnson Creek’s Cohren Schmidt in 1:21. Beloit Memorial’s Sylon Southall then beat him in a fall in 2:07 in a consolation semifinal. Mendes took seventh place after Rivera couldn’t wrestle because of a medical forfeit.
A trio of other Verona wrestlers went 1-2 – Quinn Polglaze (138), Bryson Kundinger (145) and Nick Filandrinos (220). Polglaze defeated Mauston’s Alex Zoller 5-2 in a first-round match. Bryson Kundinger (145) pinned Pardeeville’s Eyob Smith in 3:06 in a first-round match. Filandrinos (220) pinned Columbus’ Brayden Holdorf in 3:24 in a consolation match.