Verona's Bryson Kundinger wrestles at 160 during the Tom McGarvie Earlybird Scramble on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Watertown High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Bryson Kundinger
Verona's Bryson Kundinger smiles after securing a win at 160 during the Tom McGarvie Earlybird Scramble on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Watertown High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Michael Scharenbroch
Verona's Michael Scharenbroch (left) wrestles at 152 during the Tom McGarvie Earlybird Scramble on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Watertown High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Makaylle Moore
Verona's Makaylle Moore wrestles at 120 during the Tom McGarvie Earlybird Scramble on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Watertown High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Makaylle Moore
Verona's Makaylle Moore locks arms at 120 during the Tom McGarvie Earlybird Scramble on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Watertown High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Jack Rathfelder
Verona's Jack Rathfelder works on top at 195 during the Tom McGarvie Earlybird Scramble on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Watertown High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Jack Rathfelder
Verona's Jack Rathfelder wrestles at 195 during the Tom McGarvie Earlybird Scramble on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Watertown High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Gerlad Montgomery
Verona's Gerlad Montgomery wrestles at heavyweight during the Tom McGarvie Earlybird Scramble on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Watertown High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Gerlad Montgomery
Verona's Gerlad Montgomery wrestles at heavy weight during the Tom McGarvie Earlybird Scramble on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Watertown High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
The Wildcats scored 157 points to take 16th. DC Everest topped Winneconne 435-404 to take the team title.
Kundinger won his first two matches at 160 pounds. He pinned Two Rivers’ Tyler Harrier with one second left in the first period. Kundinger then went on to beat Hartford Union’s Sheldon Wilcox 10-5 in a sudden victory.
Michael Scharenbroch finished fifth at 152 pounds. Scharenbroch defeated New London’s Cameron Hahn with a first-period pin (1 minute, 1 second) and then beat Waukesha North’s Sullivan Korth with a 20-11 major decision victory in the consolation bracket. He ended his consolation run by pinning Whitewater’s Sebastian Cuellar 1:16 into the first period.
Atticus Marse won two matches at 170 pounds to take sixth for the Wildcats. Marse pinned Winneconne’s Carson Piotraschke 1:01 into the first period in his opening-round match. After a loss, Marse pinned Hartford Union’s Owen Wolters (1:26) in the consolation bracket.
Marse lost by medical forfeit in his final match of the day.
Makaylle Moore (120) Nick Filandrinos (220) both picked up a pair of pins to finish 11th and ninth, respectively.